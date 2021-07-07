Meet the World’s First Lamp 3D-Printed of Sicilian Orange Peels

When you think about 3D-printing technologies, most of them involve using plastic materials or maybe metals. But then again, we are living in an age that is highly focused on sustainability, so you have to get creative. And what’s more original than 3D-printing a lamp using discarded orange peels?
In this day and age, it’s all about recycling, kickin’ it organically, minimalizing waste and restoring Earth’s balance so that humans can still have a home in dozens or hundreds of years. Those core principles can be applied to any industry and the results can be quite impressive, as it is the case with the Ohmie lamp.
Described by its creators as the world’s first lamp made of orange peels, Ohmie manages to perfectly blend technology with innovation, sustainability, and art. The lamp has a circular design, it’s 9-inch (23 cm) tall, and weighs only 5.2 ounces (150 grams). It is orange in color, it has the texture of an orange peel, and it gives a warm, focused orange beam of light. But most interestingly, it is made of the peels from two Sicilian oranges.
A dimmable switch allows you to properly adjust the intensity of the light, according to your needs and preferences.
Making an Ohmie lamp is a three-step process. First, the orange peels are dried, turned into a powder, and then compounded into a new, natural material called orange biopolymer. The raw material is “fed” to the 3D-printer, which turns it into the sleek, one-of-a-kind lamp.
Ohmie is 100 percent made in Italy, by Italian studio Krill Design. The lamp is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, with the campaign already reaching the $3,500 goal. Ohmie has raised over $9,300 so far and there are still 29 days left in the campaign.
Assuming it reaches production, which is a very feasible scenario, the Ohmie 3D-printed lamp can be yours for a pledge of $85 (€72). You can expect to have it delivered by November 2021.
