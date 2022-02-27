Meet the Veloce 32 RPH, a Fierce Luxury Yacht Inspired by Fast Patrol Vessels

Featuring Italian DNA at its core, the Veloce 31 RPH is the creation of Vittoria Yachts, a shipyard dedicated to building luxury yachts. With almost a century of experience in shipbuilding, Vittoria Yachts puts a lot of effort into designing unique vessels tailored to the customers' needs.
The Veloce 31 Raised Pilot House (RPH) was unveiled last year, in September, at the Cannes Yachting Festival. As its name suggests ("veloce" means "fast" in Italian), it's a dynamic vessel created for those seeking to experience their vessel to the full all year round and enjoy the maximum performance at any speed.
Its design, provided by Hydro Tec engineer Sergio Cutol, was inspired by fast patrol vessels. Michele Zorzenon, CEO of Vittoria Yachts, explained in a statement that the concept emerged "from a eureka moment at the pier: combining speed with high-quality materials" and it represents "the culmination of all the experience gained by the Vittoria Shipyard in meeting construction challenges in the military and paramilitary sectors."
It has a semi-displacement hull and an aluminum superstructure with straight lines that give it a fierce look. The vessel measures 32 ft (105-meters) in length, and it features a 23.6-ft (7.2-meter) beam.
private space.
Moreover, the yacht's sundeck canopy stretches towards the stern to provide an area that can be enjoyed by the passengers all year round. But there are plenty of open spaces on Veloce as well. On the main deck, the vessel has a generous stateroom, along with a terrace and a balcony. There's also a dining area that makes an ideal spot for socialization.
The wheelhouse has a low profile, and it features windshields with a reverse profile. This location provides excellent visibility, thanks to the bridge's contemporary technology.
The yacht's interior is modern, and it was designed to be connected to the outdoor spaces. This was possible thanks to the sliding doors on the main deck that make the exterior seem like it almost blends with the interior.
But it's not just the design of the vessel that makes it stand out. Its timeless appearance matches its capabilities. Made for extended voyages at sea, the yacht was created to provide comfort and safety to both the passengers and the owners.
In terms of performance, the yacht is capable of cutting through the waves at incredible speeds. Equipped with twin MAN D2862 LE476 engines, it can reach 20 knots (23 mph/ 37 kph) and cruise at 15 knots (17 mph/ 28 kph). The Veloce can navigate for up to 1,800 nautical miles (2,071 miles/3,333 km).
The yacht is currently under development. According to Boat International, the Veloce 32 RPH has been listed for sale by Filippo Rossi at Floating Life and is asking €10,6 million ($11,8 million) including taxes.
The Veloce 31 Raised Pilot House (RPH) was unveiled last year, in September, at the Cannes Yachting Festival. As its name suggests ("veloce" means "fast" in Italian), it's a dynamic vessel created for those seeking to experience their vessel to the full all year round and enjoy the maximum performance at any speed.
Its design, provided by Hydro Tec engineer Sergio Cutol, was inspired by fast patrol vessels. Michele Zorzenon, CEO of Vittoria Yachts, explained in a statement that the concept emerged "from a eureka moment at the pier: combining speed with high-quality materials" and it represents "the culmination of all the experience gained by the Vittoria Shipyard in meeting construction challenges in the military and paramilitary sectors."
It has a semi-displacement hull and an aluminum superstructure with straight lines that give it a fierce look. The vessel measures 32 ft (105-meters) in length, and it features a 23.6-ft (7.2-meter) beam.
private space.
Moreover, the yacht's sundeck canopy stretches towards the stern to provide an area that can be enjoyed by the passengers all year round. But there are plenty of open spaces on Veloce as well. On the main deck, the vessel has a generous stateroom, along with a terrace and a balcony. There's also a dining area that makes an ideal spot for socialization.
The wheelhouse has a low profile, and it features windshields with a reverse profile. This location provides excellent visibility, thanks to the bridge's contemporary technology.
The yacht's interior is modern, and it was designed to be connected to the outdoor spaces. This was possible thanks to the sliding doors on the main deck that make the exterior seem like it almost blends with the interior.
But it's not just the design of the vessel that makes it stand out. Its timeless appearance matches its capabilities. Made for extended voyages at sea, the yacht was created to provide comfort and safety to both the passengers and the owners.
In terms of performance, the yacht is capable of cutting through the waves at incredible speeds. Equipped with twin MAN D2862 LE476 engines, it can reach 20 knots (23 mph/ 37 kph) and cruise at 15 knots (17 mph/ 28 kph). The Veloce can navigate for up to 1,800 nautical miles (2,071 miles/3,333 km).
The yacht is currently under development. According to Boat International, the Veloce 32 RPH has been listed for sale by Filippo Rossi at Floating Life and is asking €10,6 million ($11,8 million) including taxes.