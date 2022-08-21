Meet the Smoker Sidebar, a Custom Ducati Converted Into Touring Motorcycle Bar

As all responsible folks know already, alcohol and riding a motorcycle should never mix, unless there is a designated driver or the motorcycle is stationed and serves as the bar itself.
That’s the case with this custom Italian Ducati-turned-mobile bar created in Edinburgh, Scotland, by scotch whisky brand Smokehead owned by Islay Single Malt Whisky.
If you think about it, besides the fact that they don’t go together at the same time, whiskey and motorcycles do have some things in common. Both have the ability to incite passion and have spawned actual cult followings, attracting people with an eye for detail and quality.
Christened the Smoker Sidebar, this one-of-a-kind mobile whiskey-serving bar is an original Dnepr Ukrainian sidecar forcibly welded to a Ducati motorbike.
The project was built in collaboration with experienced biker Tyler Lunceford of North Motorcycles, also known as the “Ducati whisperer,” who has more than 20 years of experience building custom bikes.
The sidecar comes complete with a seat for Smokehead fans, and the mobile bar includes enough storage space for drinks, ice, and glasses. An oak bar top attaches to the back of the motorcycle when stationed.
“The success of The Smoker motorbike didn’t take us by surprise, we knew it was what our Smokeheads wanted,” Iain Weir, Smokehead brand director, is cited as saying by The Spirits Business.
“Working with Tyler is an incredible experience, he gets the brand and he gets motorbikes. Introducing The Smoker Sidebar is exactly what the summer of 2022 needs. You’ll hear its roar at a festival near you very soon,” he added.
The fully-stocked mobile bar was officially unveiled in November of last year at an event in London, but it is now set to tour the UK and Europe over the coming weeks. It will delight motorcycle and whisky fans with the finest of both worlds. Its first stop is at the Smoke and Fire Festival, which is unfolding this very weekend in Colchester, UK.
Take a look at the custom rough-and-ready roadster in action in the video below, and remember always to drink responsibly.
