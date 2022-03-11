Meet the Most Insane Mustang in Existence, Blown Mafia’s Triple-Supercharged Beast

Introduced in 1964, the Mustang was a sensation right from the start. It created the pony car class which gave birth to icons such as the Chevrolet Camaro, Pontiac Firebird, Dodge Challenger, or Plymouth Barracuda. Equipped with powerful eight-cylinders, these models also became members of the muscle car family, but the custom V8-powered monstrosity in this article is not a pony, nor a muscle car, but the automotive equivalent of Stan Lee’s Hulk.
If you follow the Pro Street scene, you should be familiar with the name Bradley Gray. The man behind the Blown Mafia community, he’s well-known for regularly making jaws drop to the floor with his insane builds. One of them was a 1969 Camaro SS powered by a 468-ci (7.6-liter) big block force-fed with a 14-71 screw blower, a pair of turbos, and a nitrous system. This ride made Bradley famous all over the world, but also set the stage for an even crazier build that he christened Trifecta.
It all started with a 1965 Mustang hardtop that needed a makeover. Rather than undertaking a conventional restoration, the famous Ford’s shell was mated to a drag-spec tubular chassis created by the experts at Chris Cline Race Car Technology. A standard setup for a race frame, it comes with a four-link suspension setup and 9-inch (22.8 cm) Ford 48 rear axle.
Ford engine. However, this proved too difficult, so he went down a controversial route that will surely upset many Mustang purists choosing to work with a Chevy LSX-based unit. Displacing 427 ci (7.0 liters), the block is equipped with high-performance Arias HEMI heads, on top of which stands a classic Weiand 8-71 supercharger, flanked by a 174 on each side for a grand total of three blowers, all driven by a massive belt that looks like it came off a giant’s waist. Apparently, this wasn’t outrageous enough, so Bradley added a 250-shot nitrous kit for good measure and hooked the chrome motor to a PowerGlide two-speed transmission.
Although everything is fully functional, this car was not built to race, but rather as a showpiece, so its owner never put the engine on a dyno to see how much it would really make. Considering that the HEMI-headed LSX can spit out over 1,500 hp with a conventional supercharger setup, we estimate that this nitrous-fed, tri-blower behemoth is theoretically capable of around 3,000 horses.
Inside, light-tan leather is found on the door panels, Porsche-style seats, or steering wheel. The dashboard was completely redesigned and painted in the same color as the exterior. The center console got the same treatment, but it boasts see-through panels on each side that expose the transmission. This extremely cool feature continues in the back, where another glass panel fitted between the wheel tubs uncovers the rear axle. A third see-through was incorporated into the trunk floor, edged by a chrome fuel cells on either side.
The Trifecta made its public debut at the 2018 Detroit Autorama where it was among the star attractions. It continued to tour U.S. car shows and meets in the years that followed, continuing to shock and inspire. If you would like to learn more about it and hear its colossal engine growl, we recommend watching the video below posted on YouTube by ScottieDTV.
