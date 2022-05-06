Meet the Marmon Twin, a Breathtakingly Gorgeous Vintage Bicycle With a Boxer Engine

The truth of the matter, if you can believe it or not, is the story behind the man who designed this peculiar but admittedly wonderful looking little trinket as the bike itself. Its life began as a passion project of a man who accomplished just about everything there was to do in life in the first half of the 20th Century, one Mr. Herbert Manfred "Zeppo" Marx, or just Zeppo Marx colloquially.
Zeppo Marx came from a family that was something like the Kardashians of the early 20th Century. The kind of family known across the country as titans of the entertainment business over multiple generations. A familiar juggernaut consisting of Zeppo alongside brothers Chico, Harpo, Groucho, and Gummo, all of them trained actors, musicians, and entertainers.
Be it Broadway, Hollywood, T.V., Radio, or even Vaudville, these brothers, managed largely by their own parents, set the standard for celebrity power families in American pop culture. So, what did any of this have to do with bicycles and motorcycles?
Well, with respect to most things in the 30s and 40s, the Second World War accounted for a significant portion of it. Because Zeppo saw his usefulness as being best used outside of front-line service, he devised a plan that would assuredly keep him back in the states with vitally important war production matters. Not to say that Zeppo was draft-dodging.
P-51 Mustang, the F-86 Saber, and the Saberliner private jet.
The company is most famous for inventing a heavy-duty band clamp strong enough to hold many times the weight and pressure of other band clamp-type instruments. The tool was so strong that the U.S. Military came knocking, asking Zeppo's company to manufacture these clamps specifically for the purpose of transporting atomic weapons for the Manhattan Project.
This invention made the already wealthy Zeppo Marx a truly made man. So much so that he was willing and more than able to take on more specialized passion projects. Something sort of like, a man-powered, internal combustion hybrid motorcycle, for example. And so, Zeppo managed to source a small batch of bare frames from the Swinn company of Chicago, Illinois, which is still in business today.
Based on the MP97 architecture, these frames were perfectly capable of being sold as a standard bicycle. But its design was also inherently designed with combustion engine accommodation in mind. With two models in the range, one for Marman and another for a small company called Whizzer, it was the perfect platform for the engine Zeppo was able to get his hands on.
The finished result is a bike so beautiful that we're surprised that every American citizen living in an urban setting didn't gobble them up like the second coming of the Model T. The polished metal fishtail exhaust pipe alone has us drooling.
In nearly every single respect, the Marman Twin was perfect for everyday city life. The peppy engine gave a top speed between 35 and 40 miles per hour. Because it was closer to a bicycle than a motorcycle, one can only assume the fuel economy was nothing short of fantastic.
Even in a rural or suburban setting, the prospects of running a few errands around town in something so delightfully peppy and life-like is something only a Hollywood movie could encapsulate. No wonder the thing was made by one of show biz's earliest superstars. If you ask us, the fact it was only made for two years in 1947 and 48 is an absolute travesty.
Pittsburgh's Bicycle Heaven, one of the world's largest public bike collections.
