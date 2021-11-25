4 Living in a Lamborghini Now off the Table As Dubai Villas Sell Out

Meet the Lamborghini-Powered Split-Window Corvette You Never Knew You Loved

CorruptBuilds has some experience blending mismatched manufacturers. This time though they're combining two icons from completely different eras into one attractive monster. 6 photos



That's why it might seem sacreligious to completely gut one of its drivetrain and then change many aspects of its design. That's exactly what the folks at CorruptBuilds are about to do though.



They've committed to not only redesigning the exterior of the car but also to dropping the heart of a Lamborghini Gallardo into its engine bay.



During their first major public build, the team combined Ferrari and Ford into one chassis. A Ford Mustang served as the body and a



In the video below, we get an insiders view of the process. Creating 3D models allows the team to reshape the Corvette multiple times before they settle on a specific design. Interestingly, they detail how a set of Kia taillights inspired the ones that will be featured on the final build.



Most wouldn't pick up on that without seeing it here though. The final tail light plan very clearly evokes modern Lamborghini styling cues. In fact, the entire exterior of the Corvette will feature similar nods to the house of the bull.



The front clip has an aggressive and angular chin spoiler. The hood features a more steep slope and big vents not found on the original. On the sides of the front clip there are gigantic ducts that should relieve air pressure built up in the front wheel wells.



Take a quick look at an early Lamborghini like the 350 or 400 and you'll easily see the resemblance. On the side skirt small vents at the back look like they could've come directly off of a new Huracan.



At the tail of the Vette a huge diffuser finishes off the Lambo look. Still, this piece of American history hasn't lost its identity. The split-window is still present. At the front, the sharp pointed center section remains as well.



Of course, it's the monster V10 that will be under that hood that really makes this car so special. The team is currently in the process of getting the motor on an engine stand and getting it running.



They won't be using the variable valve timing Lamborghini uses. Instead, they'll add turbos to ensure they end up with the power they want. That should also make the tuning process much simpler. We can't wait to see the finished product.



