Meet the Insane F-150 Muscle Truck That Can Accelerate Faster Than a Ferrari F40

One of the most influential figures in the history of the automotive industry, Carroll Shelby was responsible for creating some of the most outrageous vehicles to don Ford badges. Nine years after his death, the company he founded continues this legacy and the latest Ford to get the Shelby treatment is the fourteenth generation F-150.
Unlike the factory-built Raptor or the performance-tuned variants that are available from companies like Hennessey Performance, the F-150 Super Snake is a unique offering that ditches off-road capabilities and becomes a street conquering muscle truck that can humiliate many iconic sports cars.
Available with either a regular cab for a starting MSRP of $90,790 or a SuperCrew version for $107,430, it is powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that delivers 400 hp in stock, naturally aspirated form but can be upgraded supercharger system that ups the power to 775 hp.
These upgrades translate into a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration time of just 3.45 seconds for the two-door “Sport” variant, which is quicker than modern-day sports cars like the Toyota GR Supra or BMW M550i. To understand just how insane this machine really is, the Ferrari F40, one of the most legendary cars of all time, is about two-quarters of a second slower.
When it comes to trucks, only Hennessey’s Mammoth 1000 TRX is currently faster, but the F-150 Super Snake promises to outshine it in terms of handling out on the streets. For that, it receives a completely new suspension system that features performance front and rear adjustable shocks, upgraded upper control arms, rear traction bars, and a rear sway arm courtesy of suspension experts Ridetech and Fox.
suspension system, as it gets a ton of goodies that makes it more aerodynamically effective and also one of the most aggressive-looking trucks money can buy. The front bumper boasts two intake ducts and a splitter while the grille-mounted above features Shelby lettering and was redesigned for better airflow. Fitting for a true Super Snake, the hood is bolstered with dual ram-air ducts.
On both sides, additional air vents were fitted along with body color-painted fender flairs and four-piece body side ground effects that improve the truck's aero.
The bed is lined with a new premium-quality rug and comes with a tonneau cover that incorporates an aerodynamic spoiler into its construction.
Everything is topped off with the iconic Le Mans style striping and a set of 22-inch Shelby chrome alloy wheels equipped with performance spec Toyo tires.
The Super Snake moniker has been attributed to the company’s most rabid models, starting with the two exclusive Cobra 427s built in 1966 of which only the Carroll Shelby-owned example survives to this day. It continued with the 1967 GT500 fitted with a Le Mans-winning 427 engine taken from a GT40 Mk II race car.
The nameplate made a comeback in 2008, as an aftermarket upgrade package offered by Shelby American for the stock, Ford-built Shelby GT500. One such package is currently available for sixth-generation Mustang GTs built from 2018 onwards.
In 2019, the company built the first Super Snake truck based on the thirteen generation F-150 in a limited production run of 250 units. It was just as quick as the 2021 model but made five fewer horses and although it also received suspension upgrades, it wasn’t as low to the ground nor as aerodynamically refined as its successor.
The current model will be produced in 600 units with the company promising that a limited number will be available for select European countries.
