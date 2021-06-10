Meet the Airpeak S1: Sony’s First-Ever Professional Drone

It was about time Sony got its own drone un out (watch out DJI). After teasing the product since November last year, the Japanese brand finally rolled out its first-ever professional drone. Airpeak S1 it's what it's called, and this bad boy can be equipped with a mirrorless Alpha camera, combining "advanced imaging, sensing, AI, and robotics technologies."
It's a compact, lightweight drone that uses a proprietary motor and a propeller that allow it to fly at a maximum speed of 55mph (90 kph) with no payloads. In strong wind, it can even top 44.7 mph (72 kph), a feature that we saw being tested back in March.
To ensure a stable flight and high maneuverability, Sony equipped Airpeak S1 with an electric speed controller (ESC) and five stereo cameras installed in the back, front, left, right, and bottom of the aircraft. Even in areas where reception is limited, spatial position and orientation in real-time are possible using the in-house-built vision sensing processor.
To avoid obstacles, the stereo cameras and infrared-ranging sensor recognize any object that is close to the drone, allowing the aircraft to automatically slow down or come to a full stop, according to the surrounding conditions. Sensor information such as inertial measurement unit (IMU), direction, barometric pressure, and infrared ranging are all included in an integrated flight control system.
The Airpeak S1 is designed to work with Sony's Alpha 7S series, FX3, Alpha 7R series, Alpha 9 series, and other camera bodies. The Alpha 1, which is capable of shooting 8K videos, is also compatible.
While the drone can be controlled via the remote controller alone, it also includes an iOS-only app called Airpeak Flight that allows the user to monitor status information such as flight distance and remaining battery power. Its speed, tilt angle, maximum ascent or descent, and other parameters can also be controlled from the app's menu.
It has a dual operation mode that allows one person to control the drone while another controls the camera and gimbal at the same time. The users can also use the Airpeak Base service to map out complex flight plans and have the drone follow the same path over and over again.
For all these features, Airpeak S1 marks a $9K price tag (camera not included). According to Sony, the professional drone will be available for pre-order, and it will ship to customers later this year, in September.
To ensure a stable flight and high maneuverability, Sony equipped Airpeak S1 with an electric speed controller (ESC) and five stereo cameras installed in the back, front, left, right, and bottom of the aircraft. Even in areas where reception is limited, spatial position and orientation in real-time are possible using the in-house-built vision sensing processor.
To avoid obstacles, the stereo cameras and infrared-ranging sensor recognize any object that is close to the drone, allowing the aircraft to automatically slow down or come to a full stop, according to the surrounding conditions. Sensor information such as inertial measurement unit (IMU), direction, barometric pressure, and infrared ranging are all included in an integrated flight control system.
The Airpeak S1 is designed to work with Sony's Alpha 7S series, FX3, Alpha 7R series, Alpha 9 series, and other camera bodies. The Alpha 1, which is capable of shooting 8K videos, is also compatible.
While the drone can be controlled via the remote controller alone, it also includes an iOS-only app called Airpeak Flight that allows the user to monitor status information such as flight distance and remaining battery power. Its speed, tilt angle, maximum ascent or descent, and other parameters can also be controlled from the app's menu.
It has a dual operation mode that allows one person to control the drone while another controls the camera and gimbal at the same time. The users can also use the Airpeak Base service to map out complex flight plans and have the drone follow the same path over and over again.
For all these features, Airpeak S1 marks a $9K price tag (camera not included). According to Sony, the professional drone will be available for pre-order, and it will ship to customers later this year, in September.