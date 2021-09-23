5 Australians Plan to Use Robots for Harvesting Their Apples

4 Robots Will Take Over the Fields for Reduced Costs in Fuel and Labor

3 DJI's Flagship Agriculture Drone Is Now Available Globally, Can Cover 40 Acres Per Hour

2 Yamaha Gets Into Agritech, Invests in Robots That Harvest Strawberries

Meet Mini GUSS, the Autonomous Sprayer That Can Take Care of Your Crops by Itself

Sprayers are indispensable to the agricultural sector, and in 2017, GUSS Automation came up with a machine that makes the entire process much easier, increasing efficiency, precision, and safety. Now the company announces a MINI version of its iconic GUSS autonomous sprayer. 8 photos



While the original sprayer has had a huge success among



Just like in the case of its big brother, a single operator can remotely monitor up to eight of these machines at once from a laptop.



The



There’s a standard housing with 28 ceramic nozzles and two tower options available for the Mini GUSS: an apple tower (44 ceramic nozzles), suited for high-density orchards, and a vineyard tower (22 ceramic nozzles).



Using the included software lets you determine which spray nozzles to use and then configure the sprayer in terms of engine RPM, speed, pump pressure, rows per refill, and more. It also has a route generator that lets you assign specific paths for the Mini GUSS to know which rows it has to spray.



We have no details yet on the price of the compact



GUSS (which is short for Global Unmanned Spray System) uses patented autonomous technology and comes with sensors, LiDAR, GPS, and its own software to help it move through orchards by itself.While the original sprayer has had a huge success among farmers worldwide, there are high-density orchards and vineyards where the 24-ft (7.3 m) length machine struggles to fit. That’s where the Mini GUSS comes in, which is 20 ft (6 m) long, 6 ft (1.8 m) wide, and 5.4 ft (1.6 m) tall, being designed to work in tighter, high-density spaces, without making compromises in terms of performance. The Mini GUSS is made in the U.S., being developed in California.Just like in the case of its big brother, a single operator can remotely monitor up to eight of these machines at once from a laptop.The autonomous sprayer comes with a stainless-steel hood, roof, doors, and fan housing. It has a 400-gallon tank and is powered by a 3.8-liter Cummins diesel engine.There’s a standard housing with 28 ceramic nozzles and two tower options available for the Mini GUSS: an apple tower (44 ceramic nozzles), suited for high-density orchards, and a vineyard tower (22 ceramic nozzles).Using the included software lets you determine which spray nozzles to use and then configure the sprayer in terms of engine RPM, speed, pump pressure, rows per refill, and more. It also has a route generator that lets you assign specific paths for the Mini GUSS to know which rows it has to spray.We have no details yet on the price of the compact Mini GUSS , but we know that it should arrive sometime in the spring of 2022.