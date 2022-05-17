Meet Hoonipigasus, Ken Block's 1,400-HP Porsche 911 Pikes Peak Monster

Remember that time Ken Block drove his insane 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn V2 up the Pikes Peak mountain? Yup, I'm talking about his 2017 "Climbkhana" video. Well, you'd better buckle up because Block is returning to Pikes Peak as a 2022 International Hill Climb entrant. And he will be racing a monstrous Porsche 911 with a mid-mounted, 1,400-horsepower engine.
Designed specifically for the "Race to the Clouds" and built by BBi Autosport in conjunction with Hoonigan Racing, the 911 is a full-blown Pikes Peak machine, massive wings and spoilers included. And yes, it's based on a first-generation 911, because that body used to sit on a 912 chassis from 1966.
But you better forget about the four-cylinder engines that power the entry-level Porsche. The original mill was swapped-out for a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter flat-six of the modern variety. Moved from the rear to the center of the car, the engine cranks out a massive 1,400 horsepower. The oomph travels to all four corners, so this 911 should be a traction monster.
What's with the weird Hoonipigasus name, you ask? Well, it combines three words: Hoonigan, pig, and Pegasus. I know, the "pig" part is a bit confusing, but it's related to the pink livery and it's a tribute to an iconic race car from Porsche's past.
I'm talking about the 917/20, a one-off racer developed by Porsche and SERA for the 1971 racing season. Designed to combine the advantages of the short and long-tail 917, the 917/20 had an extremely wide body and wheels hidden unusually deep into the fenders. Finished in a pink livery with butcher-style cuts, the Porsche became known as the "Pink Pig."
Moving back to the Hoonipigasus, it tips the scales at only 1,000 kg and features GPS height-adjusted suspension based on BBi's previous-year Pikes Peak telemetry. The 911 is also fitted with a transmission tunnel that goes from shoulder height down to the front axle for a low center of gravity.
Ken Block and BBi Autosport are aiming for an overall win this year. "The Pikes Peak Hill Climb is why I'm a rally driver. I’m stoked to be a part of this iconic race and totally up for the challenge to add my name to those that have gone the fastest overall in the most technically challenging hill climb on the planet," Block said.
The 2022 Pikes Peak Hill Climb, which will mark the 100th running of the event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 26. The 12.42-mile course includes 156 turns and an elevation gain of 4,725 feet.
