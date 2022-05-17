Meet Hoonipigasus, Ken Block's 1,400-HP Porsche 911 Pikes Peak Monster

More on this:

1 Walter Röhrl Turns 75 Years Old Today, This Is Why He Is a Rally Legend

2 Mad Mike Set to Run in 2022 Pikes Peak With Four-Rotor Mazda3 With 1,200 HP

3 These Rolls-Royce Bespoke SUVs Were Inspired by the Most Unlikely Things

4 Drag Race: Ken Block's Hoonicorn VS Open-Wheeled Honda Race Car

5 600-HP Civic Steps up to a GT3 Bentley, You Won't Believe What Happens Next