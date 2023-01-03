Meet Ella, a Smart Self-Driving Stroller for Modern Parents

CES is the global stage where the biggest innovations in terms of consumer technology products are revealed every year, and tech startups are looking forward to it to showcase their latest creations. This year, one of these is GluxKind Technologies, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based startup that created an innovative AI-powered stroller with self-driving capabilities.
Maybe a baby stroller is not something you would expect to see at the biggest tech event in the world, but this is no regular stroller but one that leverages the latest developments and trends in the technology world.
Nowadays, we use technology and automation in every aspect of our daily lives, so it is only natural to see the latest technologies being applied to strollers as well, considering they are a key support gear for parents and caregivers.
Christened Ella, the smart stroller uses robotics and machine learning to improve safety, usability, and comfort and just make today’s parents’ lives a little bit easier. It features push assist, hands-free cruising, brake assist, and auto parking, so it will enable parents and their kids to explore the world effortlessly.
The makers equipped the 30-pound (13.6-kg) stroller with a dual-motor drive system that helps get it up steep roads or sidewalks and on bumpy paths even when loaded with toys or groceries, much in the way pedal-assist electric bikes can tackle difficult terrain. Thanks to the adaptive push and brake assistance, parents will enjoy every walk they take with their little ones, regardless of the terrain.
Ella also boasts onboard sensors that alert the person who’s pushing it when encountering obstacles or potential dangers, such as approaching cars, bikes, or scooters.
Another noteworthy feature is the multi-level braking system that will intelligently stop the stroller if left unattended.
What’s more, the smart stroller incorporates Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS), which means it can drive itself, saving parents from the hassle of having to continuously push the stroller. Don’t worry, though, it will only use this feature when no baby is seated inside. This comes quite in handy in those moments when your baby doesn’t want to be pushed around in the stroller but rather explore their surroundings on their own feet or be held in your arms. And it won’t run away from you either, as Ella can sense the distance to the pusher and will apply the automatic brakes if you lag behind.
Of course, a “Rock-my-baby” mode couldn’t miss from this intelligent stroller, and it is meant to soothe and relax your baby and give you a moment of rest.
For increased convenience, when you have to visit the grocery store on your way home, Ella can carry up to six grocery bags for you. As GluxKind’s co-founder Anne Hunger puts it, the stroller “lends you an extra pair of eyes and hands while you are on the go.” Her partner, Kevin Huang, adds, “With Ella, we aim to make parenting easier, starting with the key piece of equipment, the baby stroller. We want to embolden parents to create their own paths on their parenting journey.”
According to Anne Hunger, the company will launch a Kickstarter campaign in the spring for Ella, and they are already accepting pre-orders. She also says the stroller will cost around $3,300 at launch.
GluxKind’s Ella smart stroller is one of the consumer tech products named CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honorees.
