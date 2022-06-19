Meet Earthship, the Iveco Van Conversion That Puts Expensive Tiny Houses to Shame

This is Earthship, a gorgeous and very unusual van conversion that served as a couple’s permanent home for several years. It is also an iconic build, entirely handmade and, because of the skill involved, a proper work of art. It’s best to keep it in mind if you’re ever drawn to the rustic-heavy tiny houses of today, because it puts them all to shame, both in terms of design and price.
Earthship is the first and perhaps most famous van conversion by Dipa Vasudeva Das, a Slovakian yogi slash artist slash woodworker, completed in 2006 and internationally acknowledged in the press some years later, when the story went viral. This was at the beginning of the tiny house movement, so the interest was probably not a coincidence: here was a mobile living solution that looked like a tiny but was a campervan, so more convenient, more mobile and more affordable.
Das is a colorful character, and his way of life is not to everyone’s liking. He believes the journey to wherever you’re going is what matters, that ownership should not be a goal in life, and that man must live in harmony with nature. Based on his online presence, he is exactly the kind of man you’re probably imagining him the first time you see his photo.
Understandably, Das doesn’t like traditional RVs or mobile homes because they don’t suit him (and vice versa). This is how he came to the conclusion that a conversion will work best, so he bought a used Iveco 35C13 work van, stripped it bare and started making it his own. He first put metal framing inside, which would serve as storage, adding a layer of wood on top, and insulation between the two. The interior is solid wood, a combination of pine, spruce, beech and birch, and everything is done by hand: the kitchen counter, the barn doors, the multi-functional platform in the living area, and even the wood-burning stove.
Because Earthship adheres to the principles of yogic minimalism, only the basics are covered, but this helps to create the impression of a much larger space. The sliding door is backed by ornate, carved wooden doors (one of which opens halfway too, to allow Das to talk to guests even if he’s less decently dressed), and opens into the kitchen and bathroom area. The rear serves as bedroom, dining area, lounge, and office space, depending on the occasion: you have linens for sleeping, a stowable table with seating, and hidden storage throughout the floor. The lack of a mattress helps with the versatility of the space.
The kitchen features surprising counter space and storage. The sink doubles as the bathroom sink, with the bathroom popping up when needed, by moving around wood panels. The wood-burning stove is both for heating and cooking, which makes sense considering that Das’ diet is plant-based. The passenger seat up front has also been given a makeover and can double as a mobile office with integrated desk, if need be.
available space, and a fold-down porch at the rear. Additional storage is found here, behind hand-painted doors that explain why Earthship is called that, including for a couple of bicycles. The van has a skylight and small roof platform, with solar panels for electricity.
Amenities on Earthship sound very bare and rudimentary in writing, and they are. But the level of detail and skill involved make them stand out: this is a cozy space where every inch is utilized, and where you lack for nothing – as long as you don’t want too much of anything. Put it simply, for those who live a very simple life and for whom the goal is to minimize their impact on the environment, Earthship could serve as inspiration.
Earthship is the first and perhaps most famous van conversion by Dipa Vasudeva Das, a Slovakian yogi slash artist slash woodworker, completed in 2006 and internationally acknowledged in the press some years later, when the story went viral. This was at the beginning of the tiny house movement, so the interest was probably not a coincidence: here was a mobile living solution that looked like a tiny but was a campervan, so more convenient, more mobile and more affordable.
Das is a colorful character, and his way of life is not to everyone’s liking. He believes the journey to wherever you’re going is what matters, that ownership should not be a goal in life, and that man must live in harmony with nature. Based on his online presence, he is exactly the kind of man you’re probably imagining him the first time you see his photo.
Understandably, Das doesn’t like traditional RVs or mobile homes because they don’t suit him (and vice versa). This is how he came to the conclusion that a conversion will work best, so he bought a used Iveco 35C13 work van, stripped it bare and started making it his own. He first put metal framing inside, which would serve as storage, adding a layer of wood on top, and insulation between the two. The interior is solid wood, a combination of pine, spruce, beech and birch, and everything is done by hand: the kitchen counter, the barn doors, the multi-functional platform in the living area, and even the wood-burning stove.
Because Earthship adheres to the principles of yogic minimalism, only the basics are covered, but this helps to create the impression of a much larger space. The sliding door is backed by ornate, carved wooden doors (one of which opens halfway too, to allow Das to talk to guests even if he’s less decently dressed), and opens into the kitchen and bathroom area. The rear serves as bedroom, dining area, lounge, and office space, depending on the occasion: you have linens for sleeping, a stowable table with seating, and hidden storage throughout the floor. The lack of a mattress helps with the versatility of the space.
The kitchen features surprising counter space and storage. The sink doubles as the bathroom sink, with the bathroom popping up when needed, by moving around wood panels. The wood-burning stove is both for heating and cooking, which makes sense considering that Das’ diet is plant-based. The passenger seat up front has also been given a makeover and can double as a mobile office with integrated desk, if need be.
available space, and a fold-down porch at the rear. Additional storage is found here, behind hand-painted doors that explain why Earthship is called that, including for a couple of bicycles. The van has a skylight and small roof platform, with solar panels for electricity.
Amenities on Earthship sound very bare and rudimentary in writing, and they are. But the level of detail and skill involved make them stand out: this is a cozy space where every inch is utilized, and where you lack for nothing – as long as you don’t want too much of anything. Put it simply, for those who live a very simple life and for whom the goal is to minimize their impact on the environment, Earthship could serve as inspiration.