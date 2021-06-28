5 Gesture-Controlled Toy Car Is Not Your Average Kickstarter Project

2 Watch This RC Car Speed Over Water in a World Breaking Record

1 Porsche Taycan Turbo or Audi e-tron GT: Who Did It Better?

More on this:

Meet Colossus, the RC Car That Can Tow a Porsche Taycan and an S 63 at Once

A toy car that can pull over 10,000 lbs without even looking like it’s struggling. That’s right, meet Colossus, the world’s strongest radio-controlled (RC) car. 6 photos



The



There are four different challenges Colossus has to face in the video. Innovation RC prepares three levels of “towing” for the RC car. Level 1 is represented by a 2021 Kia Stinger GT, which means a weight of 4,023 lbs for the Colossus to pull. Level 2 is represented by a Mercedes- AMG S 63, with a weight of 4,914 lbs. For the third test, the RC car has to pull a Porsche Taycan Turbo weighing 5,119 lbs.



And after it manages to pass all three tests, a fourth and even grueling challenge will test the strength of the radio-controlled vehicle. Colossus has to pull the



Level by level, the RC car proves itself and manages to easily pull all three cars for a significant distance. The only adjustment that has to be made for Levels 2, 3, and 4, is adding an additional weight of approximately 150 pounds on top of the Colossus, to help it reach its full potential in terms of pulling power.



One of the guys at Innovation RC gets on top of the Colossus, to balance weights. Once the small car reaches a weight that allows it to unleash its inner strength, the show goes on as planned.



The guys at Innovation RC recently posted a video boasting their Arrma Kraton 8s EXB, an RC car that would have Superman feel like a helpless little girl. Colossus made quite a first impression, being able to successfully pull three different real-sized cars.The RC vehicle is equipped with a 2028 Extreme 1100 kV motor from Castle Creations. In terms of batteries, it uses a parallel connection, running two CNHL 14.8v 6000 mAh 70c batteries, which means a lot of power.There are four different challenges Colossus has to face in the video. Innovation RC prepares three levels of “towing” for the RC car. Level 1 is represented by a 2021 Kia Stinger GT, which means a weight of 4,023 lbs for the Colossus to pull. Level 2 is represented by a Mercedes-S 63, with a weight of 4,914 lbs. For the third test, the RC car has to pull a Porsche Taycan Turbo weighing 5,119 lbs.And after it manages to pass all three tests, a fourth and even grueling challenge will test the strength of the radio-controlled vehicle. Colossus has to pull the Porsche Taycan and the S63 AMG simultaneously, meaning a total weight of over 10,000 lbs.Level by level, the RC car proves itself and manages to easily pull all three cars for a significant distance. The only adjustment that has to be made for Levels 2, 3, and 4, is adding an additional weight of approximately 150 pounds on top of the Colossus, to help it reach its full potential in terms of pulling power.One of the guys at Innovation RC gets on top of the Colossus, to balance weights. Once the small car reaches a weight that allows it to unleash its inner strength, the show goes on as planned.