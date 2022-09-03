Meet Clyde, an Ex-Microsoft Mobile Lab Semi-Truck That Now Lives as a Penthouse on Wheels

Today more than ever, there are a lot of stories of millennials retiring between 35-40 years of age. But unbeknownst to them, retirement isn’t the happy ever after Disney fairy tale we watched as kids. Without an active lifestyle, most pensioners face health, financial, and even loss of housing risks. Kirsten Dirksen of Faircompanies recently featured a couple with an ingenious retirement plan - touring the country in a penthouse on wheels.