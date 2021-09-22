Meet Aura, the All-Electric British Sports Car of the Future

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the classic British sports car would be absolutely impossible to transfer into the all-electric revolution and that there’s no room in an environmentally stable society for a rickety old drop top two-seater. Lucky for us, there’s a new company rising through the ranks at the moment that wants to prove that notion false.



Aura, an all-electric British sports car concept, is attempting to do to the British sports car what the Tesla Model X did for the electric crossover segment, which means dragging it kicking and screaming into the 21st century.



The Niche Vehicle Network (NVN) was the brainchild of four plucky British engineers to occupy their time during the ongoing health crisis and was funded through the British Office for Zero-Emission Vehicles (OZEV). The Aurora team fully intends to develop the project to the point of a fully functioning, road-legal prototype at some point in the near future.



The name of the game for the Aurora team is to provide a true to form classic British sports car experience whilst eliminating the constant agony of range anxiety, a phenomenon that affects all aspects of the EV market, even down to the most efficient electric city cars.



NVM plans to make drivers stop worrying about the energy left in the battery by implementing bespoke Human Machine Interface (HMI) software that finds the quickest, most accessible charge points and provides real-world energy optimization.



The group touts an estimated range as high as 400 miles through an 88 kWh battery pack, integrating two units of 44 kWh each. One is front-mounted, the other is placed underneath the chassis, with this configuration intended to ease maintenance and optimize weight distribution for a more authentic sports car experience.



No announcement has been made regarding the public unveiling of the completed prototype, but rest assured, if this project gets off the ground in earnest, we’ll be the first to let you know.