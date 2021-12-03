Meet Ameca, the Humanoid Robot With Eerily Realistic Facial Expressions

Okay, we know that most humanoid robots are designed to mimic human motion and interaction. But Ameca, the new machine developed by robotics company Engineered Arts, takes that to a new level. It can move and put on facial expressions that look incredibly natural and real – too real.
The UK-based company Engineered Arts has recently unveiled Ameca, their latest humanoid robot. Ameca is the culmination of more than two decades of robotics progress, and it includes ground-breaking advancements which focus on its movement and natural gestures, and future-proof architecture.
These life-like facial expressions and movements are the result of a combination between artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial body. Ameca was designed and built on the company’s Mesmer technology, which uses 3D in-house scans of real people.
This enables robots to accurately mimic human bone anatomy, skin texture, and facial expressions. Ameca was created to serve as a development platform for AI. It has a modular design that allows for future upgrades, both physically and in terms of software.
If we’re talking about other capabilities that involve locomotion, well, the robot can’t walk – yet. The company says it has been researching into the aspect, but there are still plenty of challenges that lay ahead until we’re going to see it happen.
But, since Ameca is a modular robot, the team does plan on eventually “upgrading its abilities over time so one day it will walk.”
The robot is available for order or for rental. There’s no word on its official pricing yet. Those who want to see Ameca can do so at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. The event will be held between January 5th and January 8th.
Until then, you can watch a short video released by Engineered Arts, which shows Ameca in action. The robot opens its eyes, raises its eyebrows, and it shows eerily realistic facial expressions. It even starts to analyze its hands, displaying a shocking reaction to its own abilities. Take a look at the clip down below.
