Meet Airover: the Versatile E-bike That Was Made to Break the Norm

Some people like their e-bikes jam-packed with the newest technology, while others go for the "less is more" idea. But when you're not really sure in which category you fit, there's a new machine that might just the trick for you. Meet Airover, the e-bike that aims to be the most versatile machine for people with different needs.
Los Angeles-based GoEV Corp has been into the e-bike game since 2017. With an extended range of enduro and city e-bikes, the company is now pushing the limit with another machine designed for everyone: the Airover.
The bike's main characteristic is that it can be handled by anyone, even by the elderly and people with limited functionality of the musculoskeletal system. The design allows you to customize the bike in order to fit your specific growth, shape, and physical capabilities.
It features a 5 lb (2 kg) carbon fiber frame that sheds a few pounds off the bike's overall weight, allowing the rider to handle it with ease around the city. Not only that, but it also helps with reducing the braking distance.
Powered by a 750W motor, the Airover can reach a 28 mph (45 kph) top speed. There are preset riding modes that allow you to limit the maximum speed when needed.
The e-bike features a Shimano gear shifter and hydraulic brakes, so you can safely move through the traffic-clogged city. And in case you run into a bump on the road, the front shock absorbers and its 26" or 20 "wheels will provide the comfort you need.
The bike comes with an on-board display that lets you track the ride's stats, such as speed, battery percentage, and distance traveled.
The Airover is currently the subject of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. It's the first campaign for the team from the EV Corp, and they have 27 days to go (at the time of writing) to reach their $5,000 goal.
The e-bike is offered with a $2.699 price tag to Indiegogo users, while the final version that will hit the market is said to retail for about $3,999.
If all goes well, the Airover is expected to meet its owners in February next year.
