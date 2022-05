Meek Mill Is the King of Switching Rides, From Lincoln Navigator to Private Helicopter

Rapper Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, loves sharing small glimpses of his private life. And he's got a lifestyle up to measure. The rapper is well acquainted with several means of transportation in a short time, as he moves from one jet to the other.His latest post on his Instagram Stories shared on Thursday, May 12, shows him switching from a Lincoln Navigator to a medium-sized helicopter. He also showed his followers the interior of the aircraft and the lush light-beige leather seats as it landed.The private helicopter, with the registration number N223KR, is a 2013 AgustaWestland Philadelphia AW139 Rotorcraft. It’s put in motion by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6C-67C turboshaft engines, putting out 1,679 horsepower.Inside, there are enough seats for up to 15 passengers over three rows of five, and it’s flown by a crew of two pilots. It has a top speed of 167 knots (193 mph / 310 kph) and a cruise speed of 165 knots (191 mph (306 kph). According to FlyAware, the helicopter is owned by a Bank of Utah Trustee (Salt Lake City, UT). It’s not the first time Meek Mill flew in this helicopter either , and he seems to have a particular liking for it.It’s unclear whether he owns the Lincoln Navigator or if he just rented it for his trip, but it does provide a lot of luxury. The fourth-generation Lincoln Navigator offers three trim variants, the Standard, Reserve as the mid-level trim, and Black Label as the highest. All these variants are powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, producing 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque and come with a ten-speed automatic transmission.Although Meek Mill doesn’t own a private jet or a helicopter, in his collection , there are a Bentley Mulsanne, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class , and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.