How Fast Is Your House? Wazimu Overlander Is Hippie Instagram Star

5 1950 Willys Jeepster Is the Bright Yellow Car Treat of the Day

3 1958 Kurtis 500H Racer Up for Grabs as Piece of American Motorsport History

1 Triple Black 1963 Ford Galaxie 500XL Is the Monster in Impala’s Nightmares

More on this:

Mecum Kissimmee Sale to Die-For Highlights Include '69 Daytona and '38 LaSalle

Mecum’s Kissimmee Summer Special collector car auction is just about ready to bring back the bidding frenzy at the Osceola Heritage Park location between August 27 and 29. The auction house promises a thorough implementation of safety protocols, just like it did during the recent Indianapolis event that brought new record-level proceeds. 13 photos



And the best of show among his prized possessions might very well be this



We are not entirely sure of the bespoke Billet Specialties alloys, but the Omega Kustom gauges and the gorgeous black pearl exterior shade clearly befit the black over green leather interior.



Another major attraction of the upcoming Mecum Kissimmee 2020 Summer Special should definitely be this bright sky-blue



It was one of just 503 examples produced back in ‘69 and certainly upholds the quirkiness of the times with its off-world design. It comes with a decidedly orange (such a flashy, yet tasty choice) 440 cubic inch V8 featuring a quad-barrel carburetor assembly.



We also noticed the heart-stopping matching blue bucket-seated interior that fittingly translates into the cabin the spectacular B5 Blue Fire Metallic shade of the exterior (purposefully contrasted by the huge black wing). Other goodies include the The auction house is promising to showcase up to 1,000 cars at the upcoming Kissimmee, Florida event, but we have already set our sights on our favorites. Among them we really need to highlight the fourteen-car strong collection of automotive enthusiast Marty Nelson.And the best of show among his prized possessions might very well be this 1938 LaSalle Coupe Street Rod . A spectacular restomod , the ‘38 LaSalle has a 500 cubic inch V8 in place of a beating heart and a Turbo 400 transmission for the spine. Modern updates include the Camaro front and rear suspension setup, all-wheel powered disc brakes, powered windows and even some air conditioning.We are not entirely sure of the bespoke Billet Specialties alloys, but the Omega Kustom gauges and the gorgeous black pearl exterior shade clearly befit the black over green leather interior.Another major attraction of the upcoming Mecum Kissimmee 2020 Summer Special should definitely be this bright sky-blue 1969 Dodge Daytona It was one of just 503 examples produced back in ‘69 and certainly upholds the quirkiness of the times with its off-world design. It comes with a decidedly orange (such a flashy, yet tasty choice) 440 cubic inch V8 featuring a quad-barrel carburetor assembly.We also noticed the heart-stopping matching blue bucket-seated interior that fittingly translates into the cabin the spectacular B5 Blue Fire Metallic shade of the exterior (purposefully contrasted by the huge black wing). Other goodies include the Torqueflite automatic transmission, Woodgrain steering wheel and interior detailing that uphold the vintage vibe alongside modern amenities such as the powered steering and brakes.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release