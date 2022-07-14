Mecum Auctions Harrisburg 2022 Set for July 27–30 Features Over 1200 Vehicles

Mecum Auctions Harrisburg 2022 is celebrating over 30 years in the collector car auction business offering over 20,000 lots per year and averaging one auction per month.
A highlight of this year's auction is a 1968 Shelby GT 500. The car comes with a 428 cubic inch engine and C6 automatic transmission. The rear axle is fitted with a 3.20 axle ratio. The car is equipped with air conditioning, tilt-steering, and Shelby 10-spoke wheels. It went through a complete and comprehensive restoration in 2001. The air cleaner was signed by Carrol Shelby himself and is listed in the Shelby registry,
The famed Shelby is a variant of the Ford Mustang produced by Shelby American from 1965 to 1967 and by the Ford Motor Company from 1968-1970. Ford resurrected the high-performance brand in 2005. Over the years, the Shelby and Ford production cars have commanded big money due to their limited production and performance capabilities. From the initial GT350 to the GT500, Shelby Mustangs are the symbol of the 60's generation muscle car era and highly sought after by collectors from all over the world.
Headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin, the Mecum Auction Company is the brain child of founder and president Dana Mecum. From a small operation starting with their first auction in Rockford, Illinois in 1988, the auction house has grown to employ over 200 staff on event day. Since 2011, the company has held the distinction of being #1 in the world in the number of collector cars at auction and the number of cars sold at auction. Mecum is also #1 in the U.S in the number of auction venues and #1 in the U.S. for total dollar volume of sales.
The company also hosts the largest collector car auction annually in Kissimmee, Florida, and the world's largest motorcycle auction held each year in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The famed Shelby is a variant of the Ford Mustang produced by Shelby American from 1965 to 1967 and by the Ford Motor Company from 1968-1970. Ford resurrected the high-performance brand in 2005. Over the years, the Shelby and Ford production cars have commanded big money due to their limited production and performance capabilities. From the initial GT350 to the GT500, Shelby Mustangs are the symbol of the 60's generation muscle car era and highly sought after by collectors from all over the world.
Headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin, the Mecum Auction Company is the brain child of founder and president Dana Mecum. From a small operation starting with their first auction in Rockford, Illinois in 1988, the auction house has grown to employ over 200 staff on event day. Since 2011, the company has held the distinction of being #1 in the world in the number of collector cars at auction and the number of cars sold at auction. Mecum is also #1 in the U.S in the number of auction venues and #1 in the U.S. for total dollar volume of sales.
The company also hosts the largest collector car auction annually in Kissimmee, Florida, and the world's largest motorcycle auction held each year in Las Vegas, Nevada.