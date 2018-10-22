autoevolution

Mechanic Takes Customer’s Porsche Boxster For a Ride, Forgets to Fill It Up

One mechanic working at a family-run garage in Wales thought it would be a good idea if he took a customer’s Porsche Boxster for a ride. After all, it’s not everyday that he gets the chance to drive one of those!
Sadly for the poor chap, his adventure didn’t end well. He managed to take out the car and bring it back without anyone noticing, but he forgot to fill the tank up after his outing. So, when the car was returned to its rightful owner, a woman named Jane Symonds, she found out that something was wrong.

Symonds tells The Mirror that she never imagined she would get this kind of servicing from Huw Lewis Tyres. After all, once you hand over you car keys to mechanics, you establish a bond of trust with them – which implies you trusting them they won’t do anything else with it than what they’re supposed to do.

This wasn’t the case here. This particular mechanic took the car out on the roads of Wales, hitting 90mph at times, as the video at the bottom of the page can confirm.

Somehow melodramatically, Symonds says that her reputation could have been tarnished for ever by what the mechanic did. “One of my neighbors could have seen the car being driven like that and thought it was me. It could have damaged my reputation,” she explains.

That’s why she can’t even look at the Porsche now: she feels as if it’s not even her car anymore. “That car was tarnished by what happened, it’s damaged goods to me now,” the woman says. “I just didn’t want to drive it again knowing someone had taken it out on local roads at such dangerous speeds.”

In response, Huw Lewis Tyres says that the mechanic responsible has been fired and the matter has been handed over to the police. They also apologized privately to the woman, who did, in the end, take the Porsche home with her. It had been resprayed, but the report doesn’t say whether this was a courtesy from the garage for what happened, or part of the initial servicing she had asked for.

The police are now investigating the case and will be taking action against the mechanic.

