Mean Green Kenworth W900 Races Vintage Jeepers Creepers-looking GMC Semi, Shock and Awe

We’re happy to be back with a brand-new semi-truck drag race, this time between a Kenworth W900 and a vintage GMC semi, which we’re pretty sure is a 1950s model by the looks of it. While we don’t know exactly how powerful they are, it’s a safe bet that between them, they’re packing at least a couple of thousand horsepower.
The Kenworth W900 is a popular choice among semi-truck racers. No less popular than the Peterbilt 359 or the 379, and some would argue, just as good looking – Kenworth and Peterbilt make some of the best-looking big rigs out there.
It’s hard to pinpoint the exact model year for this particular W900, but we’re also fairly certain that we’ve seen it in action before, taking on another, albeit newer Kenworth W900-generation model, a few months back. That was a loaded race though, which means green Kenworth ended up losing.
Now for this other truck, which looks like something out of Jeepers Creepers. The titular character of that movie drove an old rusty 1940s Chevy delivery truck – not the same size and design, but the vibe is very similar between them. Best guess, this is a 1950s GMC 620 truck, and its rusty aesthetic is clearly on purpose.
The GMC and the Kenworth raced each other while unloaded, making the result all the more comprehensive. The W900 got off to a better start, grabbing an early lead until about halfway to the finish line. However, that GMC put up a great fight, clawing back at the Kenworth and catching up to it by the end.
Unfortunately, we can’t call this race with absolute certainty one way or the other. It looks dead even, but with the proverbial gun to my head, I'd say that maybe the GMC ultimately managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
