McLaren Volare Speedboat Wants to Be the Fastest Design in International Waters

The yacht and boating sector of the world is doing great because it appeals to the richest and most adrenaline-seeking clients around. An example of that approach is the McLaren Volare. It’s a yacht or rather speed boat design by one Henri von Freyberg of Munich, Germany. This interior designer seems to be targeting that certain someone who enjoys speed and nothing else. Obviously, the beauty is entirely in the eye of the beholder.
If you’ve had a look at the gallery, what follows should be easy to understand. If not, do have a look first and then come back to the text. All good? Ok.
The exterior of the vehicle isn’t that complex, except that it smashes into your visual cortex with speed. The hull design is reminiscent of speed boats, with a lifted bow that seems to move the vessel's center of gravity more towards the rear of the boat. This is normal for a speed boat where less hull friction is desired. However, the designer managed to keep the center of gravity near the front of the vessel by lifting the hull out of the water on two little fins used to direct the bow.
manta ray, though it seems to function in reverse and is dragged. What sort of internal mechanisms used for steering this segment might contain, we aren’t privy to. We just know that it offers a maneuverability of 120-degrees.
Now, the vessel isn’t very large; nearly half of the visual spectrum is filled by the fin on the back, so space for interior furnishings and perks isn’t readily available. That’s not to say there is no room for creativity, though. The lower deck, also the largest space on the ship, includes just two lateral windows that allow visibility in and out of the space. This area is only large enough for a private gathering of maybe two to six people, but they for sure won’t be spending the night aboard.
Towards the rear of the lower deck, we find a set of stairs that lead to the upper deck, where you can probably set up a bedroom. But once again, you only have room for a bed, a couple of nightstands, and maybe a dresser. But who needs clothes when you’re out at sea on your own private speedboat? From this possible bedroom, you’ll have access to the bridge in order to control the Volare.
Sadly, the designer makes no mention of any motors or top speed, and that's a shame. All we wanted was a number to anchor our dreams in some reality. But then again, we’ll probably never get to see this boat in real life as it’s the kind of concept that needs quite a bit of work before becoming a reality. And it probably won’t share the McLaren name either.
If you’ve had a look at the gallery, what follows should be easy to understand. If not, do have a look first and then come back to the text. All good? Ok.
The exterior of the vehicle isn’t that complex, except that it smashes into your visual cortex with speed. The hull design is reminiscent of speed boats, with a lifted bow that seems to move the vessel's center of gravity more towards the rear of the boat. This is normal for a speed boat where less hull friction is desired. However, the designer managed to keep the center of gravity near the front of the vessel by lifting the hull out of the water on two little fins used to direct the bow.
manta ray, though it seems to function in reverse and is dragged. What sort of internal mechanisms used for steering this segment might contain, we aren’t privy to. We just know that it offers a maneuverability of 120-degrees.
Now, the vessel isn’t very large; nearly half of the visual spectrum is filled by the fin on the back, so space for interior furnishings and perks isn’t readily available. That’s not to say there is no room for creativity, though. The lower deck, also the largest space on the ship, includes just two lateral windows that allow visibility in and out of the space. This area is only large enough for a private gathering of maybe two to six people, but they for sure won’t be spending the night aboard.
Towards the rear of the lower deck, we find a set of stairs that lead to the upper deck, where you can probably set up a bedroom. But once again, you only have room for a bed, a couple of nightstands, and maybe a dresser. But who needs clothes when you’re out at sea on your own private speedboat? From this possible bedroom, you’ll have access to the bridge in order to control the Volare.
Sadly, the designer makes no mention of any motors or top speed, and that's a shame. All we wanted was a number to anchor our dreams in some reality. But then again, we’ll probably never get to see this boat in real life as it’s the kind of concept that needs quite a bit of work before becoming a reality. And it probably won’t share the McLaren name either.