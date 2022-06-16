McLaren Tipped to Join the SUV Frenzy, Model Reportedly Due by 2023 With Electric Power

Remember when exotic carmakers were not interested at all in launching crossovers and SUVs? A lot has changed in the automotive world since then, and we now have high-riders not only from Porsche, but also from Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and in just a few months, Ferrari too.
At first glance, it appears that one brand that’s not interested in this segment is McLaren. However, that was in the past, as the new CEO, Michael Leiters, who will grab the company’s reins from July, having previously overseen the development of the Porsche Cayenne, and Ferrari Purosangue, is apparently open to such a model.
Even though nothing is official at this point, and it could go either way, Autocar believes that McLaren will launch a high-rider, citing insiders that have reportedly acknowledged “an appetite for the [SUV] idea.” The quoted outlet expects it to arrive by the end of the decade, and to no one’s surprise, to pack electric powertrains only. Yes, that’s a plural, because, in all likelihood, it will be offered with either dual- or tri-motor setups, or perhaps both, in different states of tune.
If the rumors hold water, then McLaren will have the zero-emission advantage over its direct rivals from Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini, as their proposals either feature normal internal combustion engines, or part-electrified units, depending on the make and model. Also, with McLaren securing the Solus, Aonic, and Aeron nameplates, with the latter meaning ‘mountain of strength,’ it is possible that the SUV will wear one of these (perhaps the latter?) once it goes official.
It seems logical for McLaren to finally dip its fingers into the high-riding market, and a smart move from a financial standpoint to launch it with zero-emission power, as it has the potential to make the brand future-proof. But what’s your take on the topic? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments area down below.
