McLaren Speedtail Spider Rendered as the Open-Top McLaren Needs to Build

30 Oct 2018
We're still waiting for Mclaren to release the full specs of the Speedtail and we've thus decided to bring along something that can help pass the time. To be more specific, we're referring to the McLaren Speedtail Spider.
Sure, this is but a render, but if we take a look at the thing, it quickly becomes obvious that such a model would be more than welcome in the real world.

The social media label that delivered the pixel play did a brilliant job and we can all imagine how awesome it would be to mix the three-seater experience delivered by the Woking machine with some fresh air.

Unlike the actual Speedtail Coupe, the proposal we have here comes with exterior rear-view mirrors. Who knows? Perhaps the said elements were added to make the Macca street-legal in the US (more on this below).

There's no official word on a Spider incarnation of the Speedtail, though. And the fact that the British automaker is only bringing 106 examples to the world might just mean that we'll never receive a wind-in-your-hair version. For one thing, the newcomer would affect the exclusivity factor of the hyper-GT.The pros of building such a car
McLaren has previously pulled similar moves, albeit on machines that weren't quite as special and we're referring to the arrival of the 675LT Spider, which determined certain owners of the Coupe to raise an eyebrow, since they didn't expect extra models to hit the market.

Then there's the fact that McLaren engineers always ensure the performance of the Spider models is nearly identical to that of the company's fixed-roof models.

And if anybody is worried about the implications of an open roof when fitted to a 250 mph (400 km/h) machine, there are multiple hypercars that have proven such a matter is not an issue.


 

