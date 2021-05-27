McLaren Slaps Windshield on Elva Speedster, Creating New Roadster Variant

McLaren Elva buyers who prefer to have a physical barrier between them and the elements can now breathe a sigh of relief as the British supercar maker has just unveiled a new version of the Elva Speedster, but this time with a windshield.
The windshield-equipped Elva, which should meet local legal requirements in some U.S. states, will go into production shortly, with first deliveries set to take place towards the end of this year.
Just like the Speedster variant, the “windshield Elva” doesn’t have a roof, side windows, or a rear screen while still weighing less than 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg) and packing a mid-mounted 804 hp (815 PS) twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. Even with its windshield and the inclusion of electronically synchronized rain-sensing wipers, washer jets, and sun visors, this new version only weighs 44 lbs (20 kg) more than the Speedster.
The windshield is also heated and features a carbon fiber surround, while the Active Air Management System (AAMS) found in the Speedster has been deleted as it would have no role to play in this type of vehicle.
In the end, this car should still offer you a pure, driver-focused experience, and according to McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, you’ll love driving the Elva regardless of the version you opt for.
“Roofless and without windows, whether you opt for the screenless model with its sophisticated AAMS technology that provides an invisible barrier of air, or the windshield version with an additional level of enclosure, this is a roadster that rewards owners with the most exhilarating of open-air driving experiences, delivered as only a McLaren can,” said the chief exec.
No exact performance figures have been released for the windshield version of the Elva, but McLaren insists that its acceleration is “comparable” to that of the Speedster, which is said to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in a Senna-like 2.8 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in just 6.8 seconds. The former also retains the overall vehicle stiffness of the screenless car, which is a vital accomplishment.
