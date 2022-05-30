McLaren Senna XP Family Welcomes “El Triunfo Absoluto” One-Off Commission

McLaren’s most extreme road-going car is named after the late Ayrton Senna. McLaren Beverly Hills have commissioned four examples that celebrate the Brazilian legend’s career, named after the racing driver’s most notable moments in the premier series of motorized sports.
El Triunfo Absoluto in the photo gallery and featured clip refers to the 1989 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, where Ayrton led from pole to secure the championship lead with his third win on the trot that season. The previous three cars are baptized Master of Monaco for the racing driver’s six wins at Monte Carlo, Lap of the Gods after that incredible lap at Donington Park in 1993, and Home Victory after the Brazilian’s grueling home win in 1991.
Driven on the track by Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward, the fourth and final model in the series used to be a press car for the United States market. Shipped back to the United Kingdom in 2021 to be rebuilt to this very specification, the mid-engined thriller is rocking Accent Red and Mexico Green details over Graphite Gray for the carbon-fiber bodywork.
The one-of-one commission further sweetens the deal with the signature of Ayrton Senna on the driver-side light socket, obviously finished in carbon fiber to bring the point home. The rear wing’s end plates carry two number ones in white, and the driver-side front fender reads El Triunfo Absoluto.
Even the center-lock wheel nuts are finished in white, harking back to the main color of the Marlboro-liveried MP4/5 that took 16 wins and 36 podiums over the course of two seasons. The MP4/6 replaced it in 1991.
The cabin is extremely special in its own right, starting with the MSO Bespoke Jet Black leather upholstery complemented by seat-pad outers embroidered with red-and-white stitching. The headrest pads feature embroideries of the Mexican Flag and El Triunfo Absoluto. The MSO Bespoke extended carbon-fiber sills are presented with airbrushed depictions of Ayrton Senna.
