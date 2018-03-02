McLaren Senna Spotted in Italian Traffic, Testing with Mysterious 570S Prototype

With McLaren preparing to introduce the carbon edition
of the Senna at the Geneva Motor Show next week, the automaker's engineers are currently out there, polishing the final details of the hypercar, be it the wonder material edition or not.
6 photos
A Senna test car recently spotted doing its thing in Italy, with the velocity beast obviously drawing quite a lot of attention.
The 800 hp beast was spotted testing alongside a 675 Longtail, while a strange 570S was also present - the engine lid details set this vehicle apart from the 570S you'll find in a showroom. Alas, the poor quality of the video means we can't focus on the said details.
This could be a tester for Woking's upcoming hybrid powertrains, though - here's a more detailed story
on the British automotive producer's gas-electric future.
Returning to the Senna, we might have to wait until later in the season to find out its Nurburgring number. McLaren could keep us busy with the said edition in Geneva (after all, it does cost a whole 720S more than the "normal" Senna) and wait until the weather is good enough to the anticipated Green Hell run.
We are undoubtedly talking about a member of the sub-7m club, but we expect the Senna to take things much further. To be more precise, the 800 hp Macca will probably set a production car lap record.
That title currently sits in the trophy cabinet of the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS, with the 700 hp Zuffenhausen hero having blitzed the infamous German track in 6:47.
And while the 755 hp 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
, which is also on track for a Ring assault this season, might not seem like a worthy competitor for the Senna, we can't say the same about the Koenigsegg Regera - the Swedes threw a track teaser
at us, which might signal their return to the Nordschleife after the failed record attempt
in 2016.