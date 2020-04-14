McLaren Senna Shooting Brake Looks Almost Real

Here's something to wrap your mind around: there might be aficionados out there who feel this Shooting Brake rendering looks more appealing than the actual McLaren Senna. Heck, one of them even dropped this bomb in the comments section of the social media post portraying the S/B hypercar.
As the artist behind the virtual build (more on this below) admits in the description of the said post, there's no point in turning the Senna into something that could pass as a two-door wagon to an untrained eye. And that's not just because Woking introduced this as a track weapon. In fact, the main argument has to do with the midship configuration of the British monster, which means the extra space wouldn't be too useful.
Then again, the aspect mentioned above makes for just one of the rules that this rendering breaks. Another example involves the branding sitting just before the rear wheels.
In the process of becoming a shooting brake, this Senna has lost its massive active rear wing. In its place, we find an incredibly elaborate setup, one that requires a tad of zooming in to fully grasp.
Now, given the fact that the styling of the Senna, with its lines interrupted in the names of aerodynamics, remains a massive opinion splitter. So there may be no purists wishing to argue against such pixel work.
Oh, and as for the effect mentioned in the intro, this could be owed to the majestic skills of Yasid Oozeear, the artist who brought us this British missile. Nothing is mentioned about the tech side of the beast, but, with 800 horsepower on tap, that's definitely not an issue.
As the surroundings of the 3D contraption showcase, this piece of digital art shouldn't be taken seriously. However, you should make sure to use the swipe feature of the post that brings it to us, so you can check out the rear styling cues mentioned above.
A different take on the Senna, a "shooting brake" inspired one. Why the ""? Engine is still at the back. So what's the point? You get a special compartment on top on your engine to keep your fish and chips warm.