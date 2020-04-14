McLaren Senna Shooting Brake Looks Almost Real

View this post on Instagram

A different take on the Senna, a “shooting brake” inspired one. Why the “”? Engine is still at the back. So what’s the point? You get a special compartment on top on your engine to keep your fish and chips warm. _ . . . . . #mclarensenna #senna #mclaren #marlboro #ydcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #yd #supercarsoflondon #supercarsofinstagram #hypercarsdaily #hypercars #supercarspotter

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Apr 8, 2020 at 9:09am PDT