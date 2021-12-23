McLaren Senna Cinematically Burns Off a Ferrari 488 Pista Charging Through a Track

More on this:

1 332-Mile Ferrari 488 Pista Will Murder MSRP Like a Scene From Game of Thrones

2 Ferrari F8 Tributo and 488 Pista Come To Blows With Spectacular Results

3 McLaren Senna GTR Cools Off at Night With McDonald's Drive-Thru After Track Day

4 McLaren Senna Visits the United States, Comes Home With Four Record Benchmarks

5 McLaren Senna Was Sensational, But Novitec Made It Even Better