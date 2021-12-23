McLaren Senna Cinematically Burns Off a Ferrari 488 Pista Charging Through a Track

We all scream “Hail the King!” when a McLaren Senna sets foot on the track. It’s a superbly built track car. It’s so driver-focused the engineers at McLaren say it’s the most direct responsive car they have ever developed.
The Ferrari 488 Pista is an automotive work of art. The developers of this phenomenally handling car must have put the best racing drivers to sleep and mined their racing dreams. It has rocket-like acceleration and unmatched handling capabilities.
James Walker, a.k.a, Mr. JWW, took his McLaren Senna to the Dubai Autodrome. It was the first time his Senna was at a track. The lineup had cool supercars including a Ferrari 488 Pista, an F8 Tributo Spider, a McLaren 675LT, a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, a Lamborghini Huracan STO, and a Porsche GT2 RS and 911 GT3, among others.
Walker’s video caption might be a little bit misleading. The video effect of his Senna taking off a corner look like the flames blowing off the exhaust burn off a Ferrari 488 Pista - a dramatic yet completely satisfying frame.
What if a Senna and Ferrari 488 Pista went head to head? Which car would come out victorious? The McLaren Senna would likely humiliate the 488 Pista on a race track such as the Dubai Autodrome. Its track-focused genus, flame-throwing internals, and lack of cargo space make it clear where it's best at home.
Unlike the Senna, the 488 Pista is reasonably daily-drivable. The fact that it is quicker than the Senna from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) by 0.1 seconds does not mean it can pierce through corners like the desert wind. As a result, the Ferrari 488 Pista might be faster off the mark, but the Senna will leave it besieged in corners.
Both these cars are supercars of dreams. The price tag on these cars could have you living among the rich and famous or better rephrased - these cars are strategically priced for the affluent. The estimated starting price of a flame-throwing Senna is $1,000,000, while the 488 Pista starts at $331,000.
The Ferrari 488 Pista and the McLaren Senna are undoubtedly two of the most iconic cars of our time.
