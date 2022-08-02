McLaren's 2023 Artura Trophy Is an Untethered GT4 with More Power and Downforce

McLaren Automotive has a rich heritage in motorsport competitions such as Canadian-American Challenge Cup (Can-Am), Extreme E, and Formula 1, and it’s known for building incredible track-only race cars, culminating with the recently unveiled Artura Trophy.
The British luxury supercar maker has recently announced the McLaren Trophy, a new Pro-Am one-make racing championship consisting of ten 50-minute races that will take place over the course of 5 weekends at some of Europe's best racing circuits alongside Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe. The first two rounds are scheduled next year June 2nd at France’s Paul Ricard Circuit.
The newly unveiled 2023 Artura Trophy is a specialist track weapon specifically designed for this racing event for professional and amateur GT pairings. It is based on the Artura GT4 but without the hybrid drive elements, as this is a pure combustion-engined racecar, which has also been freed from Balance of Power (BoP) regulations. This endows the race car with enhanced power and downforce levels for better engagement and reduced lap times.
The body design showcases a well-defined hood, a wide air dam, aerodynamic winglets, and a sloping roofline. Though it’s a circuit-only car, the Artura Trophy also shares elements with the road-going McLaren Artura, as it also features the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) which makes it incredibly rigid and safe.
In terms of power, this comes from McLaren's 3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which promises an output of 577 hp (585 ps)
The car, which is dressed in the signature orange livery used by McLaren Racing, is also fitted with an enhanced exhaust system, meaning its roar will be just as arresting as its looks.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the new Artura Trophy car in action. From my experience in both motorsport and at McLaren I genuinely believe that this is a great race car and a massive step on from anything we’ve ever produced before for this type of championship,” said Ian Morgan, Director of Motorsport at McLaren Automotive.
After it completes its racing duties in the Pro-Am series, the Artura Trophy can actually be reverted to a regular GT4-spec race car by changing the aero package and engine management software.
Pricing for the new Artura Trophy has not been revealed, but if you can afford to purchase it, know that besides the track-only car itself, you’ll also get an extensive concierge package that includes hotel stays and transportation to and from each race weekend, a seat in the exclusive McLaren paddock, as well as support from the brand’s race department.
