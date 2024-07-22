McLaren P1 Successor Will Number 399 Units, P18 Hypercar Packs Over 1,000 HP

Remember the P1? More than a decade after the first unit rolled off the assembly line in Woking, its replacement prepares to challenge Ferrari's new F250 and whatever Porsche is working on. In all likelihood, the German automaker could take inspiration from the Mission X concept for a series-production electric hypercar with a 900V setup.
Expected to premiere by the end of 2024 for – most likely – the 2025 model year, the successor to the P1 will number 399 units. This information comes courtesy of a top client who received a special presentation box from the British automaker. "I will be one of the 399 people in the world that is going to be getting the new P18," said Dennis Akoyaking.
This gentleman owns quite a few exotics. A video uploaded by Shmee150 back in 2019 reveals a 720S, an F50, and a 25th Anniversary Countach sharing a garage. Dennis is also the proud owner of a carbon-finish Senna.
"If it's like the clay model at the factory, it will be insane," added Dennis, implying that order holders were invited by McLaren at some point in the past to see a work-in-progress design. The soon-to-be P18 owner also revealed that we're in for 1,000-plus horsepower, most likely from a twin-turbo V8 with a dash of plug-in hybrid assistance.
Why V8 and plug-in hybrid? For starters, because the P1 is a twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid as well. Inspired by the F1, the V8-powered Speedtail is a parallel hybrid with three seats and a central driving position that can be charged, although only wirelessly.
Given the aforementioned, a force-fed V8 is the most likely engine. If the P18 follows in the footsteps of the Ferrari SF90 and the limited-run SF90 XX, said V8 could be joined by two electric motors for the front axle and one motor tasked with driving the rear wheels. In other words, the over 1,000-horsepower estimate isn't wishful thinking but very probable.
Be that as it may, a three-motor layout would also result in the world's first road-going Macca with all-wheel drive. On the other hand, let's keep our excitement in check until McLaren confirms or denies the rumored three-motor system. Rumors further suggest 3D-printed suspension componentry and gullwing-style doors rather than butterfly doors.
By capping the P18 at 399 units, the P1 will remain the rarer machine going forward. The Speedtail was produced in a little over 100 examples, while Senna production comprised 500 road cars, 75 examples of the GTR, 35 for the LM, and merely 5 of the GTR LM.
As for the yet-unnamed F250 from the Prancing Horse of Maranello, the Italian automaker has reportedly capped production at 599 berlinettas and 199 spiders. There is a possibility of an XX series with only 30 units to its name, an XX series that – in stark contrast to the SF90 XX – is limited to the track. Also worthy of note, the LaFerrari-replacing F250 is a twin-turbo V6 affair. Will that make the P18 better? From an aural standpoint, most peeps are likely to answer than question with a yes.
This gentleman owns quite a few exotics. A video uploaded by Shmee150 back in 2019 reveals a 720S, an F50, and a 25th Anniversary Countach sharing a garage. Dennis is also the proud owner of a carbon-finish Senna.
"If it's like the clay model at the factory, it will be insane," added Dennis, implying that order holders were invited by McLaren at some point in the past to see a work-in-progress design. The soon-to-be P18 owner also revealed that we're in for 1,000-plus horsepower, most likely from a twin-turbo V8 with a dash of plug-in hybrid assistance.
Why V8 and plug-in hybrid? For starters, because the P1 is a twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid as well. Inspired by the F1, the V8-powered Speedtail is a parallel hybrid with three seats and a central driving position that can be charged, although only wirelessly.
We also have to remember that McLaren Automotive confirmed in May 2023 that engine supplier Ricardo will supply the Woking-based manufacturer with a high-performance V8 for next-gen hybrids. Ricardo currently builds the 4.0-liter M840T engine and the 3.0-liter M360 twin-turbo V6 of the somewhat disappointing Artura supercar.
Given the aforementioned, a force-fed V8 is the most likely engine. If the P18 follows in the footsteps of the Ferrari SF90 and the limited-run SF90 XX, said V8 could be joined by two electric motors for the front axle and one motor tasked with driving the rear wheels. In other words, the over 1,000-horsepower estimate isn't wishful thinking but very probable.
Be that as it may, a three-motor layout would also result in the world's first road-going Macca with all-wheel drive. On the other hand, let's keep our excitement in check until McLaren confirms or denies the rumored three-motor system. Rumors further suggest 3D-printed suspension componentry and gullwing-style doors rather than butterfly doors.
By capping the P18 at 399 units, the P1 will remain the rarer machine going forward. The Speedtail was produced in a little over 100 examples, while Senna production comprised 500 road cars, 75 examples of the GTR, 35 for the LM, and merely 5 of the GTR LM.
As for the yet-unnamed F250 from the Prancing Horse of Maranello, the Italian automaker has reportedly capped production at 599 berlinettas and 199 spiders. There is a possibility of an XX series with only 30 units to its name, an XX series that – in stark contrast to the SF90 XX – is limited to the track. Also worthy of note, the LaFerrari-replacing F250 is a twin-turbo V6 affair. Will that make the P18 better? From an aural standpoint, most peeps are likely to answer than question with a yes.