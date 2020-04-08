autoevolution
McLaren P1 "Black Bubble" Looks Like The Definition of Speed

8 Apr 2020, 9:49 UTC ·
by author pic
The "bubble" dome adorning the body of this McLaren P1 is like no other. Then again, we can say the same thing about the whole machine, since this rendering has quite a story to tell - one that involves graphic designer, illustrator and creative director Ashley Livingston Thorp (Prometheus, X-Men: First Class and The Amazing Spider-Man 2), as well as director and visual effects creator Ben Conrad (Gymkhana, Zombieland, Venom, Mortdecai, The Avengers).
6 photos
McLaren P1 "Xenomorph" renderingMcLaren P1 "Xenomorph" renderingMcLaren P1 "Xenomorph" renderingMcLaren P1 "Xenomorph" renderingMcLaren P1 "Xenomorph" rendering
Thanks to its gas-electric nature and its stellar performance, the 2013-launched P1 remains the kind of hypercar that boggles the mind. And the digital example we have here comes to build on that, gifting the retired Woking halo model with a look that's even more probable to bring the word "alien" onto one's lips.

The aerodynamic profile of the hybrid hypercar has been redefined. The main attraction is definitely the said upper line, which is bordered by a pair of aero bridges: the one up front connects the wheels, while the one at the back seems to replace the active wing of the factory model. Nevertheless, the roof scoop of the model is still present, just in case anybody had trouble recognizing the thing.

Since I've mentioned the front wheels, these appear to sport a Turbofan design, which would mean they bring air from under the vehicle, thus adding downforce and keeping that all-important brake temperature in check.

As for the rear wheels, their full covers seem more suitable for a top speed run (see what I meant about building on the natural assets of the McLaren P1?).

Zooming in on the front and the rear fascias of the pixel contraption, we find extra bespoke parts, with the same being true about the sides of the vehicle. However, I'll let you explore these in the pair of Instagram posts below.

Returning to the names dropped in the intro, you should know this McLaren P1 was put together by Thorp, who is also responsible for the muscle car-like Batmobile we'll see in The Batman, as part of a vehicle series for Conrad's upcoming Chaser film.

It appears we're dealing with a creation that will appeal to Cyberpunk aficionados. However, it seems we can only enjoy teasers so far, so, if you're willing to see Los Angeles in the said light, make sure to also pay attention to what lurks past the second post below.






