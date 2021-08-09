McLaren North America Turns 10, Preps Exotic Lineup for Pebble Beach

Set to be displayed at the Road and Track Clubhouse at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, on August 13, and on the Pebble Beach Concept Car Lawn two days later, the Artura is the brand’s first series production high-performance hybrid.
It builds on the legacy of the P1, which was a limited edition model, and benefits from more than 50 years of expertise in race and road car engineering.
the Artura is made at the company’s Composites Technology Center in the UK.
It combines a new twin turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine with an electric motor that generates 94 HP and 166 lb-ft (225 Nm) of torque.
The powertrain produces a combined 671 brake horsepower and 531 pound-feet (720 Nm), enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.0 seconds. Assisting the e-motor is a 7.4 kWh battery that gives the supercar an all-electric range of 19 miles (31 km).
In addition to the electrified powertrain, the Artura also features McLaren’s first electronic-differential and new rear suspension. Moreover, an upgraded electro-hydraulic steering and protective damping control are also on deck, and the latest tech gear is present as well.
Joining the Artura at the event that’s bound to kick off in just a few days will be the Elva. The open-cockpit vehicle can be ordered with or without a windshield, and celebrates the M1A, M1B, and M1C of the ‘60s.
4.0-liter V8 engine, shared with the Senna and Senna GTR.
Performance is on par with the Senna, with the lump that kicks out 804 HP and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, channeling it to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, and from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph) in 6.8 seconds.
The Elva is McLaren’s lightest road car ever, and was initially unveiled almost two years ago, accompanied by a $1.69 million price tag.
Chief among the McLaren rides at the event will be an F1. Chassis #029 of the iconic supercar was built in 1995 and spent most of its life hidden away from the road, in a private Japanese collection. As it stands, it has less than 242 miles (390 km) on the odo, and presents itself in top-notch, all-original condition.
“With its incredibly low mileage and attractive, one-of-a-kind color combination, this particular example represents an almost unheard-of opportunity to acquire an F1 in virtually as-delivered condition,” said the Gooding & Company Senior Specialist, David Brynan. “This significant car will surely compete for the top sale of the auction week.”
It builds on the legacy of the P1, which was a limited edition model, and benefits from more than 50 years of expertise in race and road car engineering.
the Artura is made at the company’s Composites Technology Center in the UK.
It combines a new twin turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine with an electric motor that generates 94 HP and 166 lb-ft (225 Nm) of torque.
The powertrain produces a combined 671 brake horsepower and 531 pound-feet (720 Nm), enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.0 seconds. Assisting the e-motor is a 7.4 kWh battery that gives the supercar an all-electric range of 19 miles (31 km).
In addition to the electrified powertrain, the Artura also features McLaren’s first electronic-differential and new rear suspension. Moreover, an upgraded electro-hydraulic steering and protective damping control are also on deck, and the latest tech gear is present as well.
Joining the Artura at the event that’s bound to kick off in just a few days will be the Elva. The open-cockpit vehicle can be ordered with or without a windshield, and celebrates the M1A, M1B, and M1C of the ‘60s.
4.0-liter V8 engine, shared with the Senna and Senna GTR.
Performance is on par with the Senna, with the lump that kicks out 804 HP and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, channeling it to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, and from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph) in 6.8 seconds.
The Elva is McLaren’s lightest road car ever, and was initially unveiled almost two years ago, accompanied by a $1.69 million price tag.
Chief among the McLaren rides at the event will be an F1. Chassis #029 of the iconic supercar was built in 1995 and spent most of its life hidden away from the road, in a private Japanese collection. As it stands, it has less than 242 miles (390 km) on the odo, and presents itself in top-notch, all-original condition.
“With its incredibly low mileage and attractive, one-of-a-kind color combination, this particular example represents an almost unheard-of opportunity to acquire an F1 in virtually as-delivered condition,” said the Gooding & Company Senior Specialist, David Brynan. “This significant car will surely compete for the top sale of the auction week.”