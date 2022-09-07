McLaren Manufacturer Brings Its Supercar to PUBG: Battlegrounds

PUBG: Battlegrounds, one of the most popular battle royale games of all time, is getting new collabs almost on a monthly basis. We’re talking about big brands willing to lend their names for a fistful of dollars, all in the name of publicity.
This time around PUBG: Battlegrounds managed to attract one of the most prestigious names in the automotive industry: McLaren. Fans of the battle royale will be able to drive the McLaren GT in their favorite game thanks to the new collaboration with the British automobile manufacturer.
If you’re new to the automotive world, but know a little bit about cars, then you’ll be impressed by McLaren GT’s tech sheet. Featuring a 4-liter V8 turbocharged engine and weighing at just over 1,400 kg dry, the GT should offer an immersive driving experience.
In PUBG: Battlegrounds, your McLaren GT is fully customizable, so you can head to the Workshop and configure the car to fit your driving style. You can even choose from a wide range of exterior colors, two sleek wheels, and five different colors of brake calipers on your GT’s carbon ceramic brakes.
Along with the new McLaren GT, PUBG: Battlegrounds is bringing players a new skin system that enables players to choose special vehicle skins for a more fashionable experience. With the arrival of the new skin system, players are now required to press certain keys to equip vehicle skins (PC: H, XBOX/Stadia: LB + X, PlayStation: L1 + Square).
Also, two new categories have been added to vehicle skins: Basic Skins and Special Skins. These can be found on the Customize/Vehicle page. It’s important to add the players can select one Basic Skin and one Special Skin to choose from when they’re in-game.
Finally, PUBG: Battlegrounds players can now dress their Coupe RB with McLaren skins. The latter can be purchased as Special Skins, but keep in mind that the Coupe RB’s original features will not be affected by the McLaren skins.
