McLaren F1 GTR Hauling a Christmas Tree Kicks Off The Season

Since we are now in the final month of the year, the X-Mas tree shopping craze has kicked off and we're here to show you how high-velocity machine owners are handling the season.
Let's take the McLaren F1 GTR
in the image above, for instance. We're looking at a machine that, by definition, talks about Woking's road car beginnings, which were marked by a totally unexpected Le Mans victory.
So while the F1 may pack three seats, driving such an animal inside the city isn't exactly a walk in the park. Well, the collector behind the wheel doesn't seem to be willing to let this sit in the way of the said shopping.
Of course, we can already talk about other examples from the 2017 seasons, such as the Lamborghini Aventador you'll find below - heavy Instagram surfers among you might recognize this as the Pogventador
.
And the Sant'Agata Bolognese adventures of the sort don't end here. As such, we can also talk about a Huracan being put to this kind of work. We're dealing with the highly tuned V10 animal coming from social media label Daily Driven Exotics. And all the custom bits fitted to the Italian exotic only makes it seem even more fitting for the role of an awesome slay.
Note that while the Huracan's vinyl wrap is protected with the help of a blanket, the F1 GTR and the Aventador follow a different path. At first, it might seem like these two velocity tools allow the threes sitting on top of them to threaten the paint, but you can be certain that the PPF (Paint Protection Film) is there to ensure no damage is done.
Thanks for dropping off my Christmas Tree „ @andy74b ! The fastest Tree delivery service in the world. # You win. #mclaren #f1gtr #mclarenf1gtr #mclarenf1 #christmas #christmastree
U better have paint protection on that roof @pogforever
Christmas is approaching. Don’t forget the tree„ ÷: @dailydrivenexotics
