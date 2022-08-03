McLaren Automotive Partners With Athletic Propulsion Labs to Produce Luxury Footwear

McLaren Automotive and APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs), the athletic footwear brand, have joined forces to create a new range of footwear.
Inspired by McLaren's iconic supercars, the first offering from the collaboration is the limited edition APL | McLaren HySpeed, designed as an all-purpose performance running trainer.
This unique footwear is being launched in five bespoke colorways directly influenced by McLaren supercars.
The APL | McLaren HySpeed has a three-piece segmented midsole. There are APL FutureFoam capsules in the front and rear, connected by a full-length lightweight carbon fiber plate. There is also a new nitrogen-infused midsole compound.
The footwear has a microfiber heel as well as a three-piece heel cushioning system and APL's signature Souffle Sockliner. The outsole also references the design details of the McLaren supercars. There's a tread pattern inspired by performance tires, a nod to speed and grip.
The footwear is available for men and women and retails for $450. It can be ordered in White/McLaren Orange, White/Black/Ombre, Rose Dust/Creme, Energy/Metallic Silver, or McLaren Orange.
“It has been a pleasure to collaborate with APL creating the APL | McLaren HySpeed™ shoe. It perfectly embodies both our own McLaren and APL’s DNA and design philosophy,” said Goran Ozbolt, Acting Design Director, McLaren Automotive.
The APL | McLaren HySpeed will feature a specially designed box. It's drawer-like, and the outer shell is a combination of glossy McLaren Orange logos, metallic orange foil, and black foil. Pulling the drawer out will reveal a linear design of the McLaren F1, one of the most iconic supercars ever made. Such a special collaboration deserves equally impressive packaging. The collection can be purchased from 2 August 2022.
Collaboration between an automotive brand and a footwear manufacturer is not unusual. There are numerous other examples where big names in the automotive world have decided to put more than cars on sale.
Last year, Mazda partnered up with sports brand Mizuno, and, in 2015, Jaguar and Oliver Sweeney unveiled a collection of driving shoes.
