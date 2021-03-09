McLaren Artura Comes With a Total of 21 Years of Warranty

In mid-February, McLaren pulled the wraps off the Artura, the first series-production hybrid made by the Woking-based carmaker. Enough time has passed since for all the pieces of the puzzle to fall into place, including when it comes to the benefits Artura buyers will get. Today’s topic: warranty.
A total of 21 years of manufacturer-backed coverage is provided for the various components of the car. Owners will get a 5-year overall vehicle warranty, limited at 75,000 km (46,600 miles) on the odometer, 6-year warranty for the hybrid battery, and a 10-year body coverage, including when it comes to perforation.
On top of that, McLaren throws in a 3-year service plan covering all the maintenance undertaken, including oil and filter changes, renewing engine and E-motor air filters, brake fluid replenishment, and full safety inspections.
That sounds great, but keep in mind this is a car that will sell in the UK starting from £185,500, which is around $258,000 at today’s rates, so going for anything less would probably have been sacrilege.
“The all-new McLaren Artura was designed and engineered to perform at the highest level across the board, in electric power-only, zero-emission, urban commutes to weekend breaks, favourite-road drives and trackday sessions,” said in a statement Jamie Corstorphine, Product Strategy Director, McLaren Automotive.
“As well as setting new standards in the supercar class for performance and efficiency, it has a world-class warranty and service package to match, giving our customers peace-of-mind while they are enjoying their new high-performance hybrid supercar to the full.”
The McLaren Artura pairs a 577-hp 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine with a 94-hp electric motor, and provides an all-electric range of 19 miles (30 km) from a 7.4 kWh battery. The electric bits can be recharged to 80 percent capacity, using a standard EVSE cable, in 2.5 hours.
Both the powertrain and the body are strapped on top of a new chassis design, which McLaren calls Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). It is the first application of this technology and has been designed specifically to provide room for a hybrid battery.
