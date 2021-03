McLaren Artura Comes With a Total of 21 Years of Warranty

kWh

A total of 21 years of manufacturer-backed coverage is provided for the various components of the car. Owners will get a 5-year overall vehicle warranty, limited at 75,000 km (46,600 miles) on the odometer, 6-year warranty for the hybrid battery, and a 10-year body coverage, including when it comes to perforation.On top of that, McLaren throws in a 3-year service plan covering all the maintenance undertaken, including oil and filter changes, renewing engine and E-motor air filters, brake fluid replenishment, and full safety inspections.That sounds great, but keep in mind this is a car that will sell in the UK starting from £185,500, which is around $258,000 at today’s rates, so going for anything less would probably have been sacrilege.“The all-new McLaren Artura was designed and engineered to perform at the highest level across the board, in electric power-only, zero-emission, urban commutes to weekend breaks, favourite-road drives and trackday sessions,” said in a statement Jamie Corstorphine, Product Strategy Director, McLaren Automotive.“As well as setting new standards in the supercar class for performance and efficiency, it has a world-class warranty and service package to match, giving our customers peace-of-mind while they are enjoying their new high-performance hybrid supercar to the full.”The McLaren Artura pairs a 577-hp 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine with a 94-hp electric motor, and provides an all-electric range of 19 miles (30 km) from a 7.4battery. The electric bits can be recharged to 80 percent capacity, using a standard EVSE cable, in 2.5 hours.Both the powertrain and the body are strapped on top of a new chassis design, which McLaren calls Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). It is the first application of this technology and has been designed specifically to provide room for a hybrid battery.