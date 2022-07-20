McLaren 650S Reveals Flashy Makeover to Feel Custom and Pretty All Over Again

While McLaren has certainly moved on to newer 720S and 765LT shenanigans, some people still think their “older” 650S can stand out in a crowd with a little bit of custom help. And a flashy makeover, of course.
McLaren Automotive made the intermediate jump from its original entry into the modern 2010s supercar world, the MP4-12C, with help from the partially-new 650S, back in early 2014. The two models shared the same CFRP chassis, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo M838T V8 engine, and with help from a dual-clutch seven-speed Graziano SSG, it sent a higher stable of 641 ponies to the wheels.
But then McLaren moved on to cooler Super Series tricks, and the entire world kind of forgot about its predecessor. But at least one owner has decided that no 720S or 765LT will stand in the way of this 650S’ standing out in the right crowd, even if onlookers would claim it is a bit too flashy. The fresh take on the British sports car was achieved with help from the good folks over at Diamond Autosport and exposed to social media appraisal by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato.
According to the Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport, the McLaren 650S has gone through a cool makeover by way of a Satin Blue with Pink accents wrap, all neatly contrasted by the carbon fiber hood and sitting lowered on Forgiato Designs wheels. Also, note the elevated level of attention to detail – such as the way all three colors neatly combine on the doors or the matching pink details on the brake calipers.
Now, all that remains to be seen is whether potential rivals will have time to appreciate the build project before it disappears into the sunset by way of a three-second 62 mph/100 kph acceleration time and a claimed maximum speed of no less than 207 mph/333 kph!
