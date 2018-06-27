McLaren 600LT Sounds Aggressive on the Nurburgring

The baby sports car from McLaren has finally reached the power output an MP4-12C offered back when it came out. That's right, we are talking about the 600LT, a car that's less about being a good daily driver and more about savage track performance.
This video shows the heavily camouflaged coupe testing at the famous Nurburgring track. The highlight is a major infusion of aero, courtesy of that oversized rear wing.
Believed to be called the 600LT, this 2-seater is going to debut in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. While the power output has not yet been confirmed, the 675LT also came with a power bump, not to mention an eye-watering price.
The spy video hints at the same thing going on here, as goodies from McLaren’s MSO department have been sprinkled all over the place. This includes the double vertical exit exhaust ports, sitting just behind the engine cover. It's way cooler than anything offered on the baby supercars from Ferrari or Lamborghini.
Also, many components will be made from exposed carbon, such as most of the front bumper, the diffuser, wing and engine cover. McLaren's description of the car states that it will have " increased power, minimized weight, optimized aerodynamics, and enhanced driver engagement."
A 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 will be the source of that power, which is still going to be sent to the rear wheels only. Despite that, it could be faster than many AWD bruisers.
We'll know more about the car on July 12th, when the 600LT will attempt a Goodwood hill run. If you're interested in what you see already, better get your checkbooks ready. Like most special-edition McLarens, the baby Long Tail will sell immediately. For the record, they made 1,000 units of the 675LT split evenly between coupe and spider versions.
