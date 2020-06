McLaren 570S "Open Body" Is a Weight Reduction Monster

This could've been a Sport Series Macca with custom aero, as showcased by its lower front apron. However, that would've made for the kind of development we're already accustomed to, be it in the real world or not.Nevertheless, the digital contraption is inspired from a real-life project, which is why it has lost some of its body panels. Wait, what?As you'll notice in the last Instagram post below, we're talking about a 720S that saw most of its body panels getting left behind, in preparation for an extensive aero package coming from a developer called 1016 industries.Then again, this could be a tale about becoming friendlier to the scales. After all, the cabin of this 570S now accommodates a pair of custom carbon seats dressed in red.The engine compartment is now mostly exposed and, instead of raging against this, purists could rejoice - at least the move allows one to take a peek at that V8, which is expected to make room for a (hybridized) V6 setup for the next-gen model.What kind of wheels go with such a proposal? Well, if there's a digital artist that can answer that question, it has to be Khyzyl Saleem, since this gearhead sits in the front line of the rendering revolution. And we're looking at a honeycomb design mixed with a deep concave profile.The rear bumper delete? Given the details above, this almost seems normal...