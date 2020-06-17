McLaren 570S "Open Body" Is a Weight Reduction Monster

Nevertheless, the digital contraption is inspired from a real-life project, which is why it has lost some of its body panels. Wait, what?
As you'll notice in the last Instagram post below, we're talking about a 720S that saw most of its body panels getting left behind, in preparation for an extensive aero package coming from a developer called 1016 industries.
Then again, this could be a tale about becoming friendlier to the scales. After all, the cabin of this 570S now accommodates a pair of custom carbon seats dressed in red.
The engine compartment is now mostly exposed and, instead of raging against this, purists could rejoice - at least the move allows one to take a peek at that V8, which is expected to make room for a (hybridized) V6 setup for the next-gen model.
What kind of wheels go with such a proposal? Well, if there's a digital artist that can answer that question, it has to be Khyzyl Saleem, since this gearhead sits in the front line of the rendering revolution. And we're looking at a honeycomb design mixed with a deep concave profile.
The rear bumper delete? Given the details above, this almost seems normal...
A couple more shots of the slightly insane 570's I posted yesterday. Red Carbon seats though. @abushi & @zuumy inspired (they did a sick shoot of Abushi's Mclaren before it had its new kit)
Doing some quick test renders with the new rig, I'm not sure how I lasted so long without a Threadripper in ma lyfe. This is a little peek at my @abushi & @zuumy inspired 570s. I will share pics and specs of the new rig when I have everything ready and edited. Thank you all for your patience!