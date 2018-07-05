autoevolution
 

Mazda6 Turbo Takes on Commodore, Octavia RS, and Mondeo In Wagon Shootout

5 Jul 2018, 11:21 UTC ·
by
This one is for all the wagon fans out there, a review between four completely different yet interesting family car alternatives. Yes, we've come to a point where the "normal cars" are considered alternatives to mainstream SUVs.
You might think that we're exaggerating here, but many manufacturers are going to stop making these cars. For example, we're 90% sure that the Mondeo has no more than four years left to live.

There's a distinctly Australian flavor to this review. For example, the Mazda6 Turbo is not available as a wagon in America, while you might know the Holden Commodore as either the Opel Insignia or the Buick Regal TourX. There's already a #fakeHolden hashtag out there, which we think is pretty funny.

And what's the Skoda Octavia RS doing here? Not only is it difficult to explain to our American readers, but they also used the most powerful 245 HP version. And yet two of the rival models have more power, the Holden, and Mazda.

The expression "track day" is also briefly mentioned referring to the Octavia RS 245, which suggests each wagon buyer is looking for something different these days. Some of them want more car for the money, and we think the Holden/Opel wagon fits that description perfectly, even though this isn't pointed out in the test.

The cheapest car of the four has a powered tailgate, a bigger trunk, and the Android Auto that Mazda seemingly refuses to install. However, you do pay a price, as the Commodore lacks character. While its 2.0-liter turbo sounds whiny, the one in the more compact Octavia RS has plenty of pops and whistles.

While we're on the subject of engines, we have to mention that the turbo gives the Mazda6 a different character, proving low-end torque and more refinement. Meanwhile, the Mondeo arrives in Australia with a diesel-centric lineup, which might not be for everybody.

Mazda6 Turbo Skoda Octavia RS 245 Holden Commodore Ford Modeo
