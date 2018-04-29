Mazda3 Gets Awesome Widebody Kit in Taiwan

This bad boy is not a Liberty Walk or a Rocket Bunny. It's made by a company called JGTC from Taiwan of all places. It looks like a race car, doesn't it?Let's go through some of the changes and see what's going on. The stormtrooper look starts at the front with a black grille and some tinted headlights. Some of the bumper appears to be stock, but it's been decorated with all sorts of goodies.There's an adjustable chin spoiler in black that creates some killer aero down the sides. Small winglets painted black can be seen just below the lights.Obviously, fender flares are part of the package, folded straight into the existing bodywork of the Japanese 3 Series. Air suspension and extra-wide wheels with a chrome lip take advantage of the significant body.The back is our favorite view, thanks to three aero elements. The trunk gets a massive wing bolted at the top and a spoiler above the taillights. The race car look continues at the bottom, where a large diffuser is ready to suck the Mazda3 onto the road.Looking a lot like something from Japan, this Taiwan tuning project also presents us with some titanium exhaust tips. Hopefully, there's magic under the hood as well, though we don't have any technical information.Obviously, not everybody wants the Rocket Bunny bolt-on look, which is why JGTC created another package. We want to say it's discreet, but as you're going to see in the photo gallery, green brake calipers are don't allow it to go unnoticed.That version of the car also presents an interesting grille insert and a vented hood. You can probably mix and match these parts.