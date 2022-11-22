Mazda Will Invest Billions of Dollars in EVs, but It Won't Bother Hurrying Up

Mazda has been one of the few legacy automakers that stated on numerous occasions that having a single type of drivetrain available worldwide would not be the smartest idea. However, most developed markets now want EVs. So, Mazda’s following suit, but at its own pace.
Mazda announced Tuesday a plan to invest approximately $11 billion in EV development and manufacturing. This puts the Japanese company in line with other similar announcements coming from fellow legacy carmakers. But while entities like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Renault are in a hurry to revamp their current offerings, Mazda doesn’t plan on zoom-zooming towards all-electric vehicles. Instead, it has a “multi-solution” approach.
The company cited geopolitical risks, environmental regulatory trends, and significant changes in the business environment for this strategy update. This assessment makes sense. Just glancing at the current car market will reveal that governments want more and more EVs on the road, while customers start to appreciate in larger numbers the advantages of the battery-electric automobile. That is, of course, if energy and raw materials prices will not continue to rise in the following years.
First off, Mazda will stand by its principles. It won’t revamp its entire lineup by force. The automaker will employ different strategies in various markets to suit everyone's needs. This means we could end up seeing more electrified vehicles in some parts of the world, while the internal combustion engine could continue running unbothered in countries that won’t adopt harsher environmental regulations.
For example, Mazda says the MX-30 will remain on sale. Next year, the North American market will get the CX-70 and the CX-90, both in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) form, while the CX-50 Hybrid will join the club in 2024.
The most awaited surprise for Mazda fans will be uncovered in 2025 when a battery-electric (BEV) SUV will be presented together with four new hybrid cars. This means that Mazda will have two all-electric cars in 2025 – the MX-30 and the mysterious SUV that could become known as the MX-50.
A true shift will happen in 2025 when the Japanese automaker will launch a completely new all-electric platform. From 2025 until 2030, the development will continue. Between 2028 and 2030, the company expects to introduce new battery-electric models. The new decade will bring a 100% electrified portfolio for Mazda, which means the internal combustion engine will still be alive. Miata’s creator doesn’t plan on following the same path as Audi.
Mazda CEO Akira Marumoto said the brand will continue to make the internal combustion engine more efficient through improved hybridization.
Finally, Mazda is also considering an investment in battery production, according to Reuters. Until then, AESC will provide the batteries for cars that will be in production from 2025 until 2027.
