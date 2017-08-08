autoevolution

Mazda SkyActiv-X Engine Confirmed For 2019, EVs Also Coming

8 Aug 2017, 9:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Turbocharging is at an all-time high for new cars on sale in the United States, but Mazda doesn't like to run with the pack. In a bid to prove that the ICE is far from dead, the automaker confirmed through its Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 plan the introduction of the world’s first commercial gasoline engine to use compression ignition. That’s right, folks; it makes do without spark plugs!
99 photos
2018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda32018 Mazda Axela/Mazda3
Baptized SkyActiv-X, the successor to the SkyActiv-G family of engines ignites the fuel-air mixture in the cylinder when compressed by the piston, not from the spark produced by the spark plug. The proprietary technology bears the name Spark Controlled Compression Ignition and, according to Mazda, it overcomes “two issues that had impeded commercialization” of HCCI mills.

First and foremost, the combustion method maximizes the zone in which compression ignition is possible. Secondly, it achieves “a seamless transition between compression ignition and spark ignition.” If it’s numbers you’re more interested in, Mazda promises an increase in torque of 10 to 30 percent over the SkyActiv-G engine family. Super lean burning improves efficiency from 35-45 percent compared to the I4 engine of the same displacement from 2008.

Better still, “SkyActiv-X even equals or exceeds the latest SkyActiv-D diesel engine in fuel efficiency.” That’s genuinely impressive, more so if you bear in mind the next-generation powerplant is augmented by a “supercharger fitted to improve fuel economy together deliver unprecedented engine response.” Mazda didn’t confirm which model will welcome the SkyActiv-X, but it did mention the year the new technology will go into production: 2019.

As part of the Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 plan, Mazda confirmed that 2019 will see the introduction ofelectric vehicles and other electric drive technologies.” On an ending note, the Hiroshima-based automaker let it be known that it will start testing autonomous driving technologies in 2020, aiming to make the Mazda Co-Pilot tech standard on all models by 2025.

Making the RX-9 happen would be even better, though.
Mazda SkyActiv-X engine SkyActiv-X Mazda EV industry
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show