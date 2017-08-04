Mazda SkyActiv 2 With HCCI Engine Family To Be Detailed In The Coming Weeks

The year was 2014
when we first heard Mazda dropping clues about homogeneous charge compression ignition. Back then, top powertrain engineer Mitsuo Hitomi suggested the SkyActiv 2 with HCCI engine family would debut in 2020. As per the latest report, however, Mazda will reveal the first proper details on HCCI “at a technology forum in Frankfurt later this month.”
: “This month’s HCCI tech forum will be followed by the October Tokyo motor show reveal of a small-car concept that previews next year’s all-new Mazda3.”
The Australian publication’s information is aligned with what we already knew about the next-generation Mazda3, which is supposed to go official during 2018 for the 2019 model year in the U.S.
Interestingly (or rather curiously), Motoring claims the Mazda3 won’t get a new platform for its fourth generation. Such a claim fits the Japanese automaker’s way of overhauling architectures from the ground up every two generations. The all-new CX-5
compact crossover utility vehicle serves as a case in point, so don’t expect anything more than a redesigned body shell.
After the 2019 Mazda3, SkyActiv 2 with HCCI will be implemented in the Mazda6 mid-size sedan and wagon. By the end of the decade, Motoring notes, the Japanese automaker will bring forth a successor to the BT-50 mid-size pickup truck, which will share many of its underpinnings with the next Isuzu D-Max
. An EV, potentially co-developed with Toyota, is also in the offing. Come 2021, Mazda could debut a rotary-powered plug-in hybrid vehicle. Now that would be an interesting resurgence for the rotary.
Motoring claims the third generation of SkyActiv engines will pop up sometime in 2025, a year that will see Europe’s fleet-average CO2 emissions requirement capped at 65 grams per kilometer. More thought-provoking is the possibility of Mazda bringing back the MPS performance treatment for SkyActiv 2 with HCCI
models powered by the 2.5-liter turbo inline-four.
And now, the waiting game begins.