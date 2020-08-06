Mazda RX-7 "Hot Chilli" Looks Like a V8 Vessel

While the FD-generation Mazda RX-7 was discontinued back in 2002, this generation is the one that received the most love, not least thanks to reminding us of the days when you could grab a Wankel-powered animal right out of the showroom. We mustn’t overlook its predecessors though, with the FB-gen RX-7 portrayed in this rendering contributing to keeping the label under the spotlights.
The original RX-7, which received multiple updates during its lifespan (1978-1985) remains the lightest of all generations, tipping the scales at between 2,300-2,500 lbs (1,040-1,140 kg). Nevertheless, the rotary engines used back then aren't too muscular by modern standard, with most of their outputs sitting in the 100-135 hp range.
As such, digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who is responsible for this pixel build, has decided to remove the rotary engine, which will undoubtedly split opinions. Thus, the Japanese toy is now animated by a V8, with the stacks sitting on top of the motor requiring a cutout in the hood.
New motivation aside, this RX-7 has been gifted with a widebody kit that's undeniably extrovert, but seems to fit the factory styling of the vehicle.
The massive overfenders are linked by side skirt extensions, with the simple styling of the latter also being featured on the lower front apron.
Moving over to the posterior of the Japanese sportscar, we notice a diffuser-like element whose sides extend, linking this to the rear overfenders, while an angular spoiler sits above this setup.
Oh, and did we mention all of the above are carbon pieces or that, interestingly, that V8 breathes through an exhaust with a single tip?
Don't let that massive sunroof lead to rollover safety-related worries - this bad boy has quite the cage, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below (this is also color-coded).
As for the custom wheels, with their generous lips, they are buried deep into those arches, possibly using an air suspension, which might bring even more trouble with the purists.
