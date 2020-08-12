Mazda MX-5 with Pop-up Lights Looks Like a Crazy Hypnotized Roadster

Say what you want about pop-up headlights, but there are cars out there on which such a piece of equipment just fits like a glove.
And without a doubt, the first-generation MX-5 is one of these models. As a distinctive feature of the original MX-5 NA, the retractable lights were eventually abandoned when the car received the first major upgrade in 1997.
The second-generation MX-5, codenamed NB, gave up on this cool feature not because Mazda wanted to, but due to the pedestrian safety tests the car had to pass. Pop-up headlights no longer complied with the regulations given the risk of injuries in case of an accident, so Mazda just decided to replace them with fixed ones on the new MX-5.
And yet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that this idea needs to go away completely on the MX-5 roadster. A rendering published recently by Andras Veres shows the new model with a pair of pop-up headlights, a feature which in theory could make it look even cooler.
And while for some having a legacy feature on the new MX-5 is something that just makes sense, the rendering here turns the car into a crazy roadster that looks like it’s trying to hypnotize people around it.
There are probably ways to make the pop-up lights happen on a new-generation MX-5, but the Japanese carmaker seems to be more interested in an aerodynamic design and compact packaging rather than going back to legacy features that just look cool.
Living proof in this regard is the MX-5 30th Anniversary model that was announced at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show and which sticks with a modern look without the old-school style headlights.
On the other hand, the car featured a series of exclusives, including a brand new Racing Orange finish, as well as Rays ZE40 RS30 forged aluminum wheels that were specifically created for the MX-5 by Mazda and Rays.
