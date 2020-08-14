Mazda MX-5 with “Low Profile” Pop-Up Headlights Looks Like a Sleepy Roadster

A few days ago, we showed you a new interpretation of the Mazda MX-5 with pop-up headlights, a combination which at a quick glance sounds absolutely terrific for the many fans of the roadster out there.
After all, the pop-up headlights are a feature of the original MX-5 in the first place, so what better way to celebrate the legacy model other than bringing a signature piece of equipment to its latest successor?
While the original rendering created by Andras Veres turned the MX-5 into a roadster that looked like it just got hypnotized, this new project that we’re showing you today turns the car into a sleepy beauty that’s ready to go to bed.
The new rendering envisions dual pop-up headlights that use what the Instagram artist describes as a “low profile” design since they’re supposed to be more subtle than the crazy eyes originally envisioned in the previous digital artwork.
And yet, while the pop-up headlights might always have a place in the heart of every MX-5 fanboy out there, let’s not forget the reason they were eventually got the ax in the first place.
While Mazda launched the MX-5 with this feature back in 1989 on the NA model, the pop-up headlights were replaced by fixed ones when the Japanese carmaker announced the second-generation version. Mazda MX-5 NB dropped this signature feature due to pedestrian safety concerns, as the tests showed they increase the likelihood of injuries should an unfortunate encounter happen.
In the meantime, the MX-5 is here with fixed headlights, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon on the next-generation models.
As we said before, not even Mazda seems to believe that pop-up headlights have a place on modern cars, as the company’s recently-announced MX-5 30th Anniversary, a model that’s supposed to celebrate the legacy version, comes without such a feature too.
While the original rendering created by Andras Veres turned the MX-5 into a roadster that looked like it just got hypnotized, this new project that we’re showing you today turns the car into a sleepy beauty that’s ready to go to bed.
The new rendering envisions dual pop-up headlights that use what the Instagram artist describes as a “low profile” design since they’re supposed to be more subtle than the crazy eyes originally envisioned in the previous digital artwork.
And yet, while the pop-up headlights might always have a place in the heart of every MX-5 fanboy out there, let’s not forget the reason they were eventually got the ax in the first place.
While Mazda launched the MX-5 with this feature back in 1989 on the NA model, the pop-up headlights were replaced by fixed ones when the Japanese carmaker announced the second-generation version. Mazda MX-5 NB dropped this signature feature due to pedestrian safety concerns, as the tests showed they increase the likelihood of injuries should an unfortunate encounter happen.
In the meantime, the MX-5 is here with fixed headlights, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon on the next-generation models.
As we said before, not even Mazda seems to believe that pop-up headlights have a place on modern cars, as the company’s recently-announced MX-5 30th Anniversary, a model that’s supposed to celebrate the legacy version, comes without such a feature too.
View this post on Instagram
Here is it with low profil pop up lights! #mazda #mazdadeutschland #mazda3 #meinmazda #mx5nation #mx5life #mazdaspeed #mazda.party #jdm #mx5 #mazdamx5rf #mx5life #miata #miatalife #miatagram #miatagang #miataclub #mazdamx5 #mazdamiata #miatahub #mazdaclubspb #withmazda #totalcar #vezess #cabrio #roadster