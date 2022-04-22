Mazda MX-30 PHEV Will Have a Rotary Engine, But What About the Battery Pack?

On December 9, 2021, we told our readers that Mazda was already promising the PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle) version of the MX-30 for 2022. Automotive News managed to confirm that with the Japanese company and got a deadline for that: the second half of the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2023. In other words, between October 1, 2022, and that date.

16 photos